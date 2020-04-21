IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Alvoen, Dylan Albert Joseph 1 8:30AM
Bueta, Josiah Sakaraia Seth 1 9:00AM
Collins, Tarnie Maree 1 9:00AM
Dewis, Cael Bruce 1 9:00AM
Fritsch, Aidan Lawrence 1 8:30AM
Fritsch, Aidan Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Handley, Jake Denys 1 9:00AM
Ioane, Jasiah Kasipale Tusital 1 9:00AM
Lawler, Stephen Michael 5 9:00AM
Peisker, Stephen Paul 5 9:00AM
Riley, Charles Bell 1 9:00AM
Sharp, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew John 1 9:00AM
Waters, Adam Raymond 1 9:00AM
Weldon, Steven Thomas 1 9:00AM
Willett, Corina Dallas, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Patrick John, Mr 1 9:00AM