IN COURT: Full names of 156 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Adam, Mohamed Babiker, Mr 1 9:00AM
Azzopardi, Charlie 1 9:00AM
Azzopardi, Maria Carmen 1 9:00AM
Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baldwin, Allen Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beattie, Anthony Daniel Tensek 1 9:00AM
Beharrell, Jamie Ray 1 9:00AM
Beveridge, Blake Justin 6 10:00AM
Brennan, Jonathan Francis 1 9:00AM
Burgess, Kaylah Pauline 6 10:00AM
Bush, Stephen Dennis 8 10:00AM
Castrigno, Vincenzo 1 9:00AM
Chriscoli, Sacha Louise 1 8:30AM
Cosca Jr, Bing Crosby, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Rhonda Beth 1 9:00AM
Daly, Nadia, Miss 8 10:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 10:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davey, Robert John 6 10:00AM
Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM
Davis, Craig Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
De Villiers, Jeffrey Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dean, Jamie Ray 8 10:00AM
Dewhirst, Mitchell Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM
Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 6 10:00AM
Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 1 9:00AM
Dove, Stephen Harold 6 10:00AM
Ellwood, Rachele Anne 1 9:00AM
Essery, Ashleigh Nicole, Miss 1 8:30AM
Ferguson, Reon James 1 9:00AM
Frank, Christopher Warren Arthur 6 10:00AM
Fraser, Robert Raymond 1 9:00AM
Fuller, Kenneth 8 10:00AM
Gipp, Levi Scott, Mr 8 9:00AM
Gipp, Levi Scott, Mr 8 10:00AM
Gipp, Levi Scott, Mr 6 10:00AM
Gooding, Ashley 1 9:00AM
Gorry, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM
Gray, Jayden Liam 1 9:00AM
Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Andrew John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Green, James Neville Phillip 1 9:00AM
Green, Jessica Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Hall, Jason Thomas 1 9:00AM
Hanson, Troy Ronald 1 8:30AM
Hanson, Troy Ronald 1 9:00AM
Harrold, Marcus John 1 9:00AM
Hayden, Bradley John 5 9:00AM
Healey, Timothy John 1 9:00AM
Henry, Thelma Lois 8 10:00AM
Hill, Braedy Adam 1 9:00AM
Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 8 10:00AM
Ho, Zhong Zheng 1 9:00AM
Hodges, Melissa Jayne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Hogan, Taylah Marie 6 10:00AM
Horne, Timothy Triston 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Caitlyn Grace 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Julian Lee 1 9:00AM
Huntley, Hayden Patrick 6 10:00AM
Isaac, Tama Rangi 1 8:30AM
Jacobsen, Anne Marrie 6 10:00AM
Jones, Adam Stephen 8 10:00AM
Jones, Mark Thomas 1 9:00AM
Judicial Officer 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Brenton Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Kennedy, Tannille Leigh 1 9:00AM
Khan, Imran 6 10:00AM
Kitching, Brooke Erin 8 10:00AM
Klee, Scott Ashley, Mr 6 10:00AM
Knights, Teresa Kathryn, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kossen-Welch, Zohar 6 10:00AM
Kuir, Zacheriah Akech 1 9:00AM
Kusu, Dennis 1 8:30AM
Logan, David Ross Daniel 1 8:30AM
Lonie, Kristal Rae, Miss 1 9:00AM
Lual, Wol Tong 8 10:00AM
Luc, Kaizen Tenzin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Macinic, Drago 1 9:00AM
Mack, Sarah Rayna 1 9:00AM
Mackay, Patrick Hynes 6 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM
Macleod, Alexis Sarah 1 8:30AM
Makisi, Jazmin Damian 1 9:00AM
Malcolm, Tamara Jane, Miss 8 10:00AM
Mann, Brian Vincent 6 9:00AM
Mansfield, Glenn Robert 1 9:00AM
Manz, John Ross, Mr 1 9:00AM
Matheson, Robert John, Mr 1 9:00AM
May, Andrew Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccolm, Casey James 6 10:00AM
Mccolm, Casey James 6 9:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Mccullagh, Ciaran William James, Mr 8 10:00AM
Mcewan, Addison Sean James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mcewan, Addison Sean James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcintosh, Rossey Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM
Merritt, Christoper Edward 6 10:00AM
Metai, Brandon Ahbing 8 10:00AM
Metai, Brandon Ahbing 8 9:00AM
Mitchell, Chris John 8 10:00AM
Mitchell, Jack Andrew 6 10:00AM
Mitchell, Tori 1 8:30AM
Moore, Ryan Anthony 1 9:00AM
Morgan, Michael Teawa 1 9:00AM
Morley, Glenn John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Moser, Damien Dean 5 9:00AM
Mudd, Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mulhare, Owen Robert 1 9:00AM
Muller, Gregory Paul 6 10:00AM
Myers, Katriena Ann 1 9:00AM
New, Edward Beau-James 6 10:00AM
Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Norman, Ezra Warner 1 9:00AM
Offord, Jake Lee 5 9:00AM
Pankhurst, Jamieson Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Paton, Tyreece Patrick 1 9:00AM
Pauga, Talalelei, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pereira, Roy Manuel 1 9:00AM
Peters, Robert Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Petersen, Amber Bree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Poynter, Michael David, Mr 6 10:00AM
Qps 1 9:00AM
Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Clinton Terence 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Tara Maree, Miss 6 10:00AM
Roskam, Nicholas John 5 9:00AM
Ruiz, Roberto Gabriel 6 8:30AM
Ruiz, Roberto Gabriel 6 10:00AM
Saylor, Nehemiah Bernard Joshua, Mr 6 10:00AM
Sharpley, Dennis John 6 10:00AM
Skinner, Nathan George 6 10:00AM
Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 8 10:00AM
Steger, Jason Arthur Ernest, Mr 1 8:30AM
Stephens, Tamara Jane, Miss 6 10:00AM
Stitt, Michelle Leanne 6 10:00AM
Stockwell, Stephen Edward 1 9:00AM
Stowers, Cedric, Mr 6 10:00AM
Straney, Peter Noel 1 9:00AM
Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 5 9:00AM
Summerville, Joel Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Szasz, Kayla Maree 8 10:00AM
Tan, Kellie Jane, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 6 10:00AM
Thompson, Brian Joseph 1 9:00AM
Tuato, Sio 8 10:00AM
Turner, Lorynda Shereece 8 10:00AM
Vanderwal, Dean Boyd 8 10:00AM
Wallace, Joshua Albert, Mr 1 8:30AM
Watkins, Jason Patrick 1 9:00AM
Watson, Anthony Paul, Mr 6 10:00AM
Woodrow, Shannelle Dorothy 1 9:00AM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wright, Daniel Ethan 1 8:30AM
Wyllie-Clarke, Nathan Lee 1 9:00AM
Zinserling, David Werner 1 9:00AM