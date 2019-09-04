IN COURT: Full names of 156 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 2 10:00AM

Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 2 9:00AM

Anderson, Laura Catherine, Ms 1 12:00PM

Arriagada, Daniel Jared 2 10:00AM

Athurugiriya, Shehan Manushka 2 10:00AM

Availebai, Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bakens, Cody Lee 2 10:00AM

Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr 2 10:00AM

Balfour, Siyasanga Patrick 2 10:00AM

Barnes, Jessica Joy 1 9:00AM

Baskett, Bernadette Mary 2 9:00AM

Bean, Jaimie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Bisset, Michael John 2 10:00AM

Bourke, Benjamin Jeremy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bowie, Mark Leonard 2 10:00AM

Briggs, David Andrew 2 10:00AM

Brown, Hayley Elizabeth, Miss 2 10:00AM

Buchanan, Bianca 1 9:00AM

Bulmer, Samuel John 1 9:00AM

Burgess, Kaylah Pauline 2 10:00AM

Burnip, Olivia Marie 2 10:00AM

Bygrave, Joseph Paul, Mr 2 10:00AM

Casey, Crystal Chantell 1 9:00AM

Clements, Daniel Ross 1 12:00PM

Cole, Ricky Leigh, Mr 2 10:00AM

Cole, Ricky Leigh, Mr 1 10:00AM

Cousins, Jamie Louise 1 8:30AM

Cox, Adam Leslie 1 9:00AM

Czislowski, John Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dale, Aaron Thomas, Mr 1 12:00PM

Daniels, Cecelia Kerri-Ann 2 10:00AM

Darcy, Ann-Maree, Miss 2 10:00AM

Davies, Shane Phillip Lee 1 9:00AM

Davis, Ben Noel 2 10:00AM

Davis, Emily Kaye 1 9:00AM

De Pauw, Tahlia Marissa 1 9:00AM

De-Leeuw, Evan Franklyn 1 9:00AM

Derooy, Hendricus Antoon 1 9:00AM

Devine, James Kyran, Mr 2 10:00AM

Director Of Public Prosecutions 2 10:00AM

Dowling, Giles Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM

Exton, Ariana Xanthia 1 9:00AM

Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM

Finch, Krystaleigh Ruth 1 9:00AM

Fitzpatrick, Michael 2 10:00AM

Fletcher, Mikal Rodney 2 10:00AM

Fraser, Ashley Trevor, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ganter-Gorski, Calan James Dirk 1 9:00AM

Gaulton, Nathan Robert 2 10:00AM

Gerrard, Scott Thomas, Mr 1 12:00PM

Gill, John Raymond 2 10:00AM

Godbehere, Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Goebel, Dion Lee 2 10:00AM

Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 4 9:00AM

Graham, Peter 2 10:00AM

Greenland, Bri Laron 2 10:00AM

Hadzi-Vukovic, Alexander 2 10:00AM

Hardiker, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 2 10:00AM

Hawkins, Jacob Mathew 1 9:00AM

Haywood, David Terence 1 9:00AM

Haywood, David Terence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hibbert, Kyle James 2 10:00AM

Hodgetts, Brian William 2 10:00AM

Hopkins, Ronella Maud 2 10:00AM

Horsfall, Philip Rodney 2 10:00AM

Johns, Matthew Darren, Mr 2 10:00AM

Johnson, Christopher Neal 2 10:00AM

Joiner, Cody Leslie 2 10:00AM

Jones, Debra Carol 2 10:00AM

Jonic, Adrian Charles 2 10:00AM

Kapor, Samantha Lee 2 10:00AM

King, Eamonn Niall, Mr 2 10:00AM

Klee, Scott Ashley, Mr 2 10:00AM

Krause, Brett Colin 2 10:00AM

Large, Brooke Kira 2 10:00AM

Larkins, Matthew James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Leeon, Jamesina Rosemarie 1 9:00AM

Lindgren, Jade Anthony 1 9:00AM

Lower, Robert Arthur Charles 1 9:00AM

Lunson, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM

Madge, Kevin Alexander 2 10:00AM

Majok, Adut Chol 1 9:00AM

Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM

Mason, Timothy James 1 12:00PM

Mathiang, Majok Manyok, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccolm, Casey James 2 10:00AM

Mcgrady, Roxanne Jade, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcinerney, Ryan Michael 1 9:00AM

Mendes, Russel Leon, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mitchell, Aroha Mere-Ana, Miss 1 9:00AM

Moga, Falesalafai, Mr 2 10:00AM

Morton, Oliver David 1 12:00PM

Naylor, Ty Mathew 2 10:00AM

Nguyen, Andrew-Wallace Quoc Phong, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Hong Phuc 1 9:00AM

Norbury, Shane Andrew 2 10:00AM

Ofahengaue, Elizabeth Siulolova'O 1 9:00AM

O'Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM

O'Reilly, Brooke Logan, Miss 1 9:00AM

O'Reilly, Erina Rose 1 9:00AM

Padkjaer, Kathleen May 1 9:00AM

Passaris, Bettina Maddison 2 10:00AM

Paton, Sheridan Gai, Miss 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Matthew Scott 2 10:00AM

Poloai, Ray Junior 1 9:00AM

Prince, Elsie Maree, Miss 2 10:00AM

Pullen, Emma Allyce Gwendolin, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ramsamy, Mathew Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Daniel Tyson 1 8:30AM

Rogers, Daniel Tyson 2 10:00AM

Rogerson, Luke John 1 9:00AM

Sadler, Christine Lee 1 12:00PM

Sauose, Pese 1 9:00AM

Slade, Jason Edward 1 12:00PM

Smith, Brenda Anne 1 9:00AM

Smith, Dennis James 1 9:00AM

Smith, Leon Russell 2 10:00AM

Stallan, Adrian Joseph 1 12:00PM

Stewart, Stephen 1 9:00AM

Stitt, Michelle Leanne 2 9:00AM

Stitt, Michelle Leanne 2 10:00AM

Stubberfield, Crystal Leigh 1 12:00PM

Sullivan, Gary Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tanner, Scott James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Tapuaija, George 1 9:00AM

Tavita, Leo 2 10:00AM

Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Zane Marcos 2 10:00AM

Torpy, Esther Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Tugavao, Albert Mark 2 10:00AM

Valencia Rivera, William Antonio, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM

Viko, Antinonette-Epi, Ms 1 9:00AM

Vogler, Michael Scott, Mr 2 10:00AM

Vue, Xiong 1 12:00PM

Wardrop, Kate Marie 1 9:00AM

Warwick, Tayla Anne 2 10:00AM

Watts, Glynn Douglas 2 10:00AM

Way, Tori Pamela 1 9:00AM

Webb, Leanne Marie 1 9:00AM

Weber, Brett Anthony, Mr 2 10:00AM

Wensor, Corey Lloyd, Mr 1 8:30AM

Weston, Jaiden Zane 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joshua Winston 1 9:00AM

Willis, Alan Roy John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Phillip John, Mr 1 12:00PM

Wilson-Stone, Angela 1 9:00AM

Wood, Daniel John Darrel 2 10:00AM

Wood, Kevin Graeme 1 12:00PM

Wood, Kevin Graeme 1 9:00AM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 2 10:00AM

Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 2 10:00AM