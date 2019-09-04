IN COURT: Full names of 156 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 2 10:00AM
Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 2 9:00AM
Anderson, Laura Catherine, Ms 1 12:00PM
Arriagada, Daniel Jared 2 10:00AM
Athurugiriya, Shehan Manushka 2 10:00AM
Availebai, Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bakens, Cody Lee 2 10:00AM
Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr 2 10:00AM
Balfour, Siyasanga Patrick 2 10:00AM
Barnes, Jessica Joy 1 9:00AM
Baskett, Bernadette Mary 2 9:00AM
Bean, Jaimie Leigh 1 9:00AM
Bisset, Michael John 2 10:00AM
Bourke, Benjamin Jeremy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bowie, Mark Leonard 2 10:00AM
Briggs, David Andrew 2 10:00AM
Brown, Hayley Elizabeth, Miss 2 10:00AM
Buchanan, Bianca 1 9:00AM
Bulmer, Samuel John 1 9:00AM
Burgess, Kaylah Pauline 2 10:00AM
Burnip, Olivia Marie 2 10:00AM
Bygrave, Joseph Paul, Mr 2 10:00AM
Casey, Crystal Chantell 1 9:00AM
Clements, Daniel Ross 1 12:00PM
Cole, Ricky Leigh, Mr 2 10:00AM
Cole, Ricky Leigh, Mr 1 10:00AM
Cousins, Jamie Louise 1 8:30AM
Cox, Adam Leslie 1 9:00AM
Czislowski, John Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dale, Aaron Thomas, Mr 1 12:00PM
Daniels, Cecelia Kerri-Ann 2 10:00AM
Darcy, Ann-Maree, Miss 2 10:00AM
Davies, Shane Phillip Lee 1 9:00AM
Davis, Ben Noel 2 10:00AM
Davis, Emily Kaye 1 9:00AM
De Pauw, Tahlia Marissa 1 9:00AM
De-Leeuw, Evan Franklyn 1 9:00AM
Derooy, Hendricus Antoon 1 9:00AM
Devine, James Kyran, Mr 2 10:00AM
Director Of Public Prosecutions 2 10:00AM
Dowling, Giles Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM
Exton, Ariana Xanthia 1 9:00AM
Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM
Finch, Krystaleigh Ruth 1 9:00AM
Fitzpatrick, Michael 2 10:00AM
Fletcher, Mikal Rodney 2 10:00AM
Fraser, Ashley Trevor, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ganter-Gorski, Calan James Dirk 1 9:00AM
Gaulton, Nathan Robert 2 10:00AM
Gerrard, Scott Thomas, Mr 1 12:00PM
Gill, John Raymond 2 10:00AM
Godbehere, Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Goebel, Dion Lee 2 10:00AM
Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 4 9:00AM
Graham, Peter 2 10:00AM
Greenland, Bri Laron 2 10:00AM
Hadzi-Vukovic, Alexander 2 10:00AM
Hardiker, Troy James 1 9:00AM
Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 2 10:00AM
Hawkins, Jacob Mathew 1 9:00AM
Haywood, David Terence 1 9:00AM
Haywood, David Terence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hibbert, Kyle James 2 10:00AM
Hodgetts, Brian William 2 10:00AM
Hopkins, Ronella Maud 2 10:00AM
Horsfall, Philip Rodney 2 10:00AM
Johns, Matthew Darren, Mr 2 10:00AM
Johnson, Christopher Neal 2 10:00AM
Joiner, Cody Leslie 2 10:00AM
Jones, Debra Carol 2 10:00AM
Jonic, Adrian Charles 2 10:00AM
Kapor, Samantha Lee 2 10:00AM
King, Eamonn Niall, Mr 2 10:00AM
Klee, Scott Ashley, Mr 2 10:00AM
Krause, Brett Colin 2 10:00AM
Large, Brooke Kira 2 10:00AM
Larkins, Matthew James, Mr 2 10:00AM
Leeon, Jamesina Rosemarie 1 9:00AM
Lindgren, Jade Anthony 1 9:00AM
Lower, Robert Arthur Charles 1 9:00AM
Lunson, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM
Madge, Kevin Alexander 2 10:00AM
Majok, Adut Chol 1 9:00AM
Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM
Mason, Timothy James 1 12:00PM
Mathiang, Majok Manyok, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccolm, Casey James 2 10:00AM
Mcgrady, Roxanne Jade, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mcinerney, Ryan Michael 1 9:00AM
Mendes, Russel Leon, Mr 2 10:00AM
Mitchell, Aroha Mere-Ana, Miss 1 9:00AM
Moga, Falesalafai, Mr 2 10:00AM
Morton, Oliver David 1 12:00PM
Naylor, Ty Mathew 2 10:00AM
Nguyen, Andrew-Wallace Quoc Phong, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Hong Phuc 1 9:00AM
Norbury, Shane Andrew 2 10:00AM
Ofahengaue, Elizabeth Siulolova'O 1 9:00AM
O'Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM
O'Reilly, Brooke Logan, Miss 1 9:00AM
O'Reilly, Erina Rose 1 9:00AM
Padkjaer, Kathleen May 1 9:00AM
Passaris, Bettina Maddison 2 10:00AM
Paton, Sheridan Gai, Miss 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Matthew Scott 2 10:00AM
Poloai, Ray Junior 1 9:00AM
Prince, Elsie Maree, Miss 2 10:00AM
Pullen, Emma Allyce Gwendolin, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ramsamy, Mathew Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Daniel James 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Daniel Tyson 1 8:30AM
Rogers, Daniel Tyson 2 10:00AM
Rogerson, Luke John 1 9:00AM
Sadler, Christine Lee 1 12:00PM
Sauose, Pese 1 9:00AM
Slade, Jason Edward 1 12:00PM
Smith, Brenda Anne 1 9:00AM
Smith, Dennis James 1 9:00AM
Smith, Leon Russell 2 10:00AM
Stallan, Adrian Joseph 1 12:00PM
Stewart, Stephen 1 9:00AM
Stitt, Michelle Leanne 2 9:00AM
Stitt, Michelle Leanne 2 10:00AM
Stubberfield, Crystal Leigh 1 12:00PM
Sullivan, Gary Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tanner, Scott James, Mr 2 10:00AM
Tapuaija, George 1 9:00AM
Tavita, Leo 2 10:00AM
Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Zane Marcos 2 10:00AM
Torpy, Esther Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Tugavao, Albert Mark 2 10:00AM
Valencia Rivera, William Antonio, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM
Viko, Antinonette-Epi, Ms 1 9:00AM
Vogler, Michael Scott, Mr 2 10:00AM
Vue, Xiong 1 12:00PM
Wardrop, Kate Marie 1 9:00AM
Warwick, Tayla Anne 2 10:00AM
Watts, Glynn Douglas 2 10:00AM
Way, Tori Pamela 1 9:00AM
Webb, Leanne Marie 1 9:00AM
Weber, Brett Anthony, Mr 2 10:00AM
Wensor, Corey Lloyd, Mr 1 8:30AM
Weston, Jaiden Zane 1 9:00AM
Williams, Joshua Winston 1 9:00AM
Willis, Alan Roy John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Phillip John, Mr 1 12:00PM
Wilson-Stone, Angela 1 9:00AM
Wood, Daniel John Darrel 2 10:00AM
Wood, Kevin Graeme 1 12:00PM
Wood, Kevin Graeme 1 9:00AM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 2 10:00AM
Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 2 10:00AM