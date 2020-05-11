IN COURT: Full names of 15 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM
Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 1 9:00AM
Hatcher, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Ross Anthony 1 9:00AM
Kalisperis, Danny Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM
Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM
Mason, Trent Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Aaron Lance 1 9:00AM
Noble, Luke Marcos 1 9:00AM
Orr, Craig Michael 1 9:00AM
Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Szymula, Daniel Dominic 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Adam James 1 9:00AM
Tobane, Eric Edward 1 9:00AM