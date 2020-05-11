Menu
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo. Rob Williams
IN COURT: Full names of 15 people in Ipswich court today

11th May 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM

Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Hatcher, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Ross Anthony 1 9:00AM

Kalisperis, Danny Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM

Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM

Mason, Trent Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Aaron Lance 1 9:00AM

Noble, Luke Marcos 1 9:00AM

Orr, Craig Michael 1 9:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Szymula, Daniel Dominic 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Adam James 1 9:00AM

Tobane, Eric Edward 1 9:00AM

