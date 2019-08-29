IN COURT: Full names of 147 people in Ipswich court today
Abbey, Joshua William 1 9:00AM
Abbey, Joshua William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Abbey, Joshua William, Mr 1 8:30AM
Abubakare, Swaibu 1 9:00AM
Asiata, Samuel Taufal 1 9:00AM
Atem, Atem Chol 1 9:00AM
Auld, Rizalday 1 9:00AM
Barber, Gregory Noel 1 9:00AM
Beaton, Mark Laurence 2 9:00AM
Bentley, Gary John 1 9:00AM
Beveridge, Caleb Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM
Bond, Justin Andrew 2 10:00AM
Bond, Peter Robert, Mr 3 10:00AM
Boody, Stephanie Frances, Miss 1 9:00AM
Borovac, Davor, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bradford, Jemma Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Bravo, Randal Wade 1 9:00AM
Brook, Jessee Ann 1 9:00AM
Bruce, Gavin Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bryett, Eligh Jarred 1 9:00AM
Burrows, William Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bygrave, Timothy Robin 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Edward John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Causby, Daan Robert B 1 9:00AM
Clements, Aaron James 1 8:30AM
Clements, Aaron James 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Dion Shane 3 9:00AM
Conlon, Jarrod William 2 9:00AM
Connors, Rosemary, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Cook, Adam John 1 9:00AM
Coutts, Shyann Leigh 1 9:00AM
Covey, Aaron Leonard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 1 9:00AM
Crosthwaite, Cooper John 1 9:00AM
Cummins, Heather Louise 1 9:00AM
Cunningham, Richard Jayde 1 9:00AM
Cunningham, Richard Jayde, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Danielle Elane 1 9:00AM
Davis, Danielle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Deverill, Roger Mark 2 9:00AM
Dodd, Tiffany Ann 1 9:00AM
Driscoll, Bradley Scott 1 9:00AM
Ellis, Jake Aaron 1 9:00AM
England, Micheal Shane 3 9:00AM
Farquhar, Terry John 1 9:00AM
Fell, Casey Lee 3 9:00AM
Figura, Wesley John, Mr 1 1:54PM
Filipo, Cameron Vili, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fleming, John William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Flynn, Kristie 1 8:30AM
Furze, Bayley Revelle 1 9:00AM
Georgetown, Quaden Keith 1 9:00AM
Gnech, Brody David James 1 9:00AM
Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
Green, Trevor Shane 1 9:00AM
Hallahan, Peter Vincent 1 9:00AM
Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 3 10:00AM
Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 3 9:00AM
Hegarty, Rebecca Elizabeth Anne, Ms 3 9:00AM
Hellwig, Justin Edward 1 9:00AM
Hess, Anthony Charles 1 9:00AM
Hill, Jason Wayde 1 9:00AM
Hind, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hobbes, Charles Stewart 1 11:00AM
Hutchin, Mitchell Wayne Torrisi 1 9:00AM
Hutchins, Skye Louise 1 9:00AM
Invelito, Jo-An S 1 9:00AM
Jankovic, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM
Jenner, Robert William 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Anthony 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Jessica Kayla 1 8:30AM
Jolly, Callum Franklin 1 9:00AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Wayne Stephen 2 9:00AM
Konelio, Asiasi Samu Ezra 1 9:00AM
Konstanciak, Sarah Leanne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kool, Jarvis Michael John 1 9:00AM
Kretschemer, Robert James 1 9:00AM
Krishna, Carol Regina, Miss 1 9:00AM
Leader, Christopher Robert 1 8:30AM
Leschke, Jamie Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM
Lone, Mark John 1 8:30AM
Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Madden, Anthony Mark 3 9:00AM
Madden, James Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mason, Timothy James 1 9:00AM
Masso, Nathania 3 9:00AM
May, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Mcalinden, Liam Henry 1 8:30AM
Mccutchen, Rachel Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mcerlean, Aaron James 2 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM
Melville, Daniel Christopher 1 9:00AM
Mill, Glen David John 1 9:00AM
Milovale, Romeo 1 8:30AM
Mines, Elizabeth Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Moir, Heath 1 9:00AM
Moore, Martin Charles 1 9:00AM
Morley, Glenn John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Muller, Gregory Paul 1 9:00AM
Nicholas, Timothy John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Orr, Alexandra Jane 1 9:00AM
Padkjaer, Glenn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pankoff, John Charles 1 9:00AM
Peddineni, Yashwantu 1 9:00AM
Perry, Faith, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Pettyborne, Kennedy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Porter, Alicia Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Brian Bruce 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Janelle Esther 2 9:00AM
Robinson, Jerome Aaron 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Latina Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM
Schulz, Noel Arnold 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shawn Jason John 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shawn Jason John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stafford, Tyson Shaun 1 9:00AM
Stasenes, Rodney Shaun, Mr 1 9:00AM
Steedman, Tiarne Jaimilee 1 9:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 1 9:00AM
Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Strachan, Shane James 1 9:00AM
Struthers, Shene Thea 1 9:00AM
Thai, Gerrard Thanh-Tu Hoang 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Shelley Vanessa Maata, Miss 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Shelly Vanessa 1 9:00AM
Tiaaleaiga, Ioana Yvonne 2 9:00AM
Tonga, Mataele Utoikamanu Esau, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Aaron John Joseph, Mr 3 9:00AM
Turnbull, Adam Keith, Mr 3 10:00AM
Turnbull, Adam Keith, Mr 3 9:00AM
Tusa, Leonardo Tauvaga 1 9:00AM
Umpelby, Steven Allan, Mr 2 11:00AM
Warner, Shaquille Marty Colin 1 9:00AM
Watson, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM
Watts, Shane Robert 1 9:00AM
Watts, Shan'Elle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Whyburn, James Daniel 1 9:00AM
Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Willoughby, James Robert Spencer 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Linda Dawn 1 8:30AM
Woodhead, Rex Graham 1 9:00AM
Woodward, Steven Jon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wright, Oliver Terrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Zepeda, Pedro Jesus 1 9:00AM