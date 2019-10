IN COURT: Full names of 145 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Anderson, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM

Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM

Baker, Daniel John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Barker, Jason Norman 1 9:00AM

Bliss, Sarah Jade, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bond, Percy 1 9:00AM

Borsody-Nagy, Shannon Blake 1 9:00AM

Brady, Samantha Maree 1 9:00AM

Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM

Brittain, Nathan Kiel Jonathan 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Danny Lee 2 11:00AM

Brooks, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Hayley Elizabeth, Miss 2 11:00AM

Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Jason Robert 1 9:00AM

Cavendish, Louise Nancy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Clamp, Kayleigh Ann 1 9:00AM

Claut, Donna Maree Susana 1 9:00AM

Clay, Jasmine Brianna, Miss 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Brittney Louise 3 9:00AM

Collins, Edward Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Connors, Rosemary, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 1 9:00AM

Coxon, Chanthone 1 9:00AM

Cunningham, Serena Majika 1 8:30AM

Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Davies, Shane Phillip Lee 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Khai Michael, Mr 1 8:30AM

Eising, Daniel Ross 7 9:00AM

England, Micheal Shane 3 9:00AM

Fielding, Tara Malologa, Ms 1 9:00AM

Figura, Wesley John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Filipo, Cameron Vili, Mr 1 9:00AM

Finch, Jonathan Paul 2 10:00AM

Fraser, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Troy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gaffey, Chloe 1 9:00AM

Gaydon, Michael Alan 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Brad 2 11:00AM

Gordon, Brad Andrew 2 11:00AM

Gordon, Brad Andrew, Mr 2 11:00AM

Gorry, Desmond Ronald 1 9:00AM

Gozzard, Rusty Carolee 1 9:00AM

Graham, Elsie Clare, Ms 1 9:00AM

Graham, Errol Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM

Hamblyn, Harley Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Handley, Lindzey, Miss 1 9:00AM

Harley, Anthony David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hartley, Nadia 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Carlie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Michael Brian 1 9:00AM

Hazard, Tina Kathleen 1 9:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 3 9:00AM

Hess, Anthony Charles 1 9:00AM

Hewlett, Kelly Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Hinsbey, Ziggie Trident, Mr 7 9:00AM

Holz, John Ashley 3 9:00AM

Howarth, Darren Wayne Keith 1 8:30AM

Hunt, Lewis Andrew 1 9:00AM

Ingram, Adam Phillip 1 9:00AM

Itanei, Viliamu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 3 9:00AM

Jackson, Cassandra Lee 1 9:00AM

Kaatz, Justin Wade 1 9:00AM

Kellett, Roy Kevin 1 9:00AM

Kohn, Lindsay James 1 9:00AM

Kool, Nakita Donna-Marree 1 9:00AM

Kusu, Douglas William 6 2:00PM

Kwai, Thiong 1 9:00AM

Laing, Selwyn Colin Henry 1 9:00AM

Langley, Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM

Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lees, Ronnie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Letoa, Iesili 1 9:00AM

Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM

Lomas, Kardell Rebecca, Ms 3 9:00AM

Lumley, Susan Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Crystal 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Crystal Rose 1 9:00AM

Mackinnon, Callum Alexander 1 9:00AM

Madden, Anthony Mark 3 9:00AM

Malcolm, Chloe Louise 1 9:00AM

Martin, Shane Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Maynes, Mitchell Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mazur, Robert Peter David 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Lalita Anne May 1 9:00AM

Mcdonaugh, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Mcgrady, Roxanne Jade, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mchardy, Lachlan Patrick Anthony 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Monic Angela 1 9:00AM

Menzel, Travis John 1 9:00AM

Miller, Matthew Blake 1 8:30AM

Moffatt, Larkin Dwayne 1 9:00AM

Morales, Leonardo 2 9:00AM

Muller, Gregory Paul 2 9:00AM

Muller, Gregory Paul 2 10:00AM

Myles, Martin Craig 1 9:00AM

Narrier, Lindsay Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Neville, Steve Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nicholls, Shaun Michael 1 9:00AM

Pham, Chi Cuong, Mr 1 8:30AM

Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pui, Teniqua Sade 1 9:00AM

Rada, Danny John Victor 1 9:00AM

Reid, Jamie Allen 1 9:00AM

Robertson, Karen Ann 7 9:00AM

Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Rogerson, Luke John 1 9:00AM

Rogerson, Luke John 1 8:30AM

Sabua, Barry Georgie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shields, Garry Allan 1 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 9:00AM

Smith, Michaeljon Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Snowden, Penny Sharlene 1 9:00AM

Springall, Tracey Ann, Miss 7 9:00AM

Stone, Samantha Jo 1 9:00AM

Strachan, Adam 1 9:00AM

Strudwick, Brayden Thomas 1 9:00AM

Stubberfield, Crystal Leigh 1 9:00AM

Swan, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Thwaites, Barry Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tolova'A, Samantha Louise 1 9:00AM

Tonga, Lance Keith 1 9:00AM

Trewin, Richard A 1 9:00AM

Turner, Glenn William 1 9:00AM

Tweedie, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Danny Eugene, Mr 1 9:00AM

Waddington, David Lea, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Ware, Daniel Patrick 1 9:00AM

Warner, Anthony Joseph 1 9:00AM

Webb, Leanne Marie 1 9:00AM

Weller, Jemma May 1 9:00AM

Whittaker, Kevena Lee 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joshua Winston 3 9:00AM

Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Willmot, Jesse Edward Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Winfield, Zak, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wright, Joseph James 1 9:00AM

Wright, Mark Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM