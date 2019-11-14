IN COURT: Full names of 144 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Almat, Robert 8 2:00PM

Almat, Robert Ben 8 2:00PM

Amosa, Amiotonuaumaiaga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Appoo, Wesley John 2 11:00AM

Arndt, Joshua Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM

Asiata, Samuel Taufal 1 9:00AM

Auld, Rizalday 1 9:00AM

Baker, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Barclay, James Malcom, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beard, Ellen Amanda 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 9:00AM

Burgess, Kaylah Pauline 1 9:00AM

Burgess, Kaylah Pauline 1 8:30AM

Cameron, Daryl Graeme, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cavies, Matthew Simeon 7 9:00AM

Chidley, Rhyce Victor, Mr 1 9:00AM

Claxton, Daniel Robert 1 9:00AM

Colibere, Jessie Bianca 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, Jimmia Dannielle 1 9:00AM

Couchy, Bruce Mark 1 9:00AM

Craig, Bradley Russell 1 9:00AM

Cummins, Heather Louise 1 9:00AM

Davies, Shane Phillip Lee 1 9:00AM

Diehm, Cody Matt 1 9:00AM

Ding, Liam Anthony 1 9:00AM

Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Khai Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

England, Aaron Joel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Feauai, Panama Matthew 1 9:00AM

Fell, Casey Lee 3 9:00AM

Fernando, Jacinta Marie 1 9:00AM

Folkes, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Irene Alexandra 1 9:00AM

Goltz, Deanna Abigal Marie 1 9:00AM

Gozzard, Rusty Carolee 1 9:00AM

Graham, Brayden Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Greeff, Chris Leon 1 8:30AM

Griffiths, Kris William 1 9:00AM

Grunberger, Daniel Jake 1 9:00AM

Hartley, Nadia 2 11:00AM

Hayden, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Heath, Conor Nathan 3 9:00AM

Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM

Heinemann, Blake Michael 1 9:00AM

Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM

Hook, Clinton Douglas Winton, Mr 1 9:00AM

Huggins, Kelly Ann 1 9:00AM

Hunt, Jacob Dion 1 9:00AM

Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM

Hutchings, Daniel James 7 9:00AM

Hutchins, Skye Louise 1 9:00AM

Iraia, Jonathan David 1 9:00AM

Jankovic, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM

Janssen, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM

Karauti, Braxton Egyptia 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Tannille Leigh 1 9:00AM

Kool, Benjamin Daniel 1 9:00AM

Kool, Jarvis Michael John 1 9:00AM

Laing, Shane Douglas-Peter 1 8:30AM

Laing, Shane Douglas-Peter 1 9:00AM

Lambshead, Brody Jaames 1 8:30AM

Leatherby, Dean Andrew 1 9:00AM

Lewis, Kayla Leanne 1 9:00AM

Mackinnon, Callum Alexander 1 9:00AM

Main Strong, Jayden Scott Sheldon 1 9:00AM

Malone, Dean Matthew 1 9:00AM

Maroney, Jessica Grace 1 9:00AM

Marshall, David Errol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Masso, Nathania 3 9:00AM

Masso, Nathania 1 9:00AM

Mcalinden, Liam Henry 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Lalita Anne May 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Lauren Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Melling, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM

Milovale, Asher Andre 1 9:00AM

Milovale, Asher Andre 1 8:30AM

Misa, Luke 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Ashley Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Chris John 1 9:00AM

Monssen, Ben James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Dean Paul 1 9:00AM

Mudd, Craig, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mudd, Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Tyler Ross 1 8:30AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan 1 9:00AM

Newton, Skye, Ms 1 9:00AM

Nikora, Shane Hohepa, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Corey Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM

O'Brien, Ivy Leigh, Miss 7 9:00AM

Ole, Natalee Helen 1 9:00AM

Owens, Cameron James, Mr 5 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan Michael Laurie, Mr 1 8:30AM

Padkjaer, Glenn, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parkinson, Kerryn Michelle, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Paton, Sheridan Gai, Miss 3 9:00AM

Pearson, Shea Megan 2 9:00AM

Pickering, Pieter 2 11:00AM

Pickering, Pieter William 2 11:00AM

Pirika, Tyrone 1 9:00AM

Rangi, Khyla Puketapu Ngawai 1 9:00AM

Reeve, Jason William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reid, Emma Louise, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Reid, Matthew John 2 9:00AM

Riley-Winters, Benjamin James 2 9:00AM

Roberts, Olivia Renee Simone 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Clinton Terence 1 9:00AM

Salafia, Steven Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sander, Cameron Warren 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Paul James Casey 3 9:00AM

Sibraa, Justin Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Simmons, Adam John Francis 1 9:00AM

Sivasankaran, Sivasanthiraseka, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 9:00AM

Stanley, Gabrielle Chris 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Tamara Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Belinda Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stothard, Renee Rose-Claire 1 9:00AM

Swan, Stephen 3 9:00AM

Thomsen, Trent Shawn 2 9:00AM

Tillack, Ellery John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Tillack, Ellery John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Toomey, Carl Michael Edward 1 9:00AM

Tooth, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Adam Keith, Mr 3 9:00AM

Turnbull, Adam Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tusa, Leonardo Tauvaga 2 9:00AM

Van Engelen, Peter Geradus 1 9:00AM

Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM

Webb, Timothy Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Weier, Ryan Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Weier, Ryan Matthew, Mr 1 8:30AM

William, Kane Tamatoa Jason 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joshua Winston 3 9:00AM

Williams, Mark Steven 1 9:00AM

Williams, Sheila Maria 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Jade Noelle Kathy 1 8:30AM

Wilson, Viliamu Faiaoga 1 9:00AM

Wraight, Talitha Renee 1 9:00AM

Wrathmall, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wyllie, Shawn James 1 9:00AM

Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 8:30AM