IN COURT: Full names of 142 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ah-You, Denman Hunter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Anlezark, Francis Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Arndt, Joshua Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bell, Deborah Charlene, Ms 1 9:00AM

Beveridge, Blake Justin 1 9:00AM

Bonow, Brodie-Ann Beverley 1 9:00AM

Borthwick, Rodney Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Joshua James 1 9:00AM

Castles, William Edward 1 9:00AM

Chuol, Bati, Ms 1 9:00AM

Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cremore, Jodi Louise 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM

Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM

Egan, Jeremy Lee 1 9:00AM

Ellis, Simon Alan 1 9:00AM

Evans, Adrian Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Evans, Jae Allen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Evans, Sean Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Faaeteete, Amilale 1 9:00AM

Ferris, Katherine Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM

Flack, Amber Josephine 1 8:30AM

Flack, Amber Josephine 1 9:00AM

Follett, Tyson James 1 9:00AM

Forbes, Frances Ruth 1 9:00AM

Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM

Greedy, Natalie Clare, Ms 1 9:00AM

Green, Brendan Lee, Mr 7 9:00AM

Green, Tyron Chavez, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gregor, Fae Isabell 1 9:00AM

Hankinson, Frank Ernest 1 9:00AM

Heaton, David Wayne 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Paul Raymond 1 9:00AM

Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hinds, Breeanna Lilly, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hodges, Trae Vincent 1 9:00AM

James, Emma Rose, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Jennings, Alan Francis 1 9:00AM

Jensen, Jayde Ainsley 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Danial Kial, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jorgensen, Martin 1 9:00AM

Junge, Bernadette Lissa June 1 9:00AM

Kahui, Tama Cruise 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, John Joseph 1 9:00AM

Lado, Farida Cosmas Luhary 1 9:00AM

Lawson, Grant Allan 1 9:00AM

Lofthouse, Jessica Rochelle 1 9:00AM

Luis, Jarred Jack 1 9:00AM

Maglaque, Arnold Serias 1 9:00AM

Maroney, Jessica Grace 1 9:00AM

Martin, Adam Vincent, Mr 1 8:30AM

Martin, Trevor Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcklaren, Toni Marie, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Mcrae, Sharon Lee 1 9:00AM

Mepham, Sarah Mikaela J, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mizzi, Brodie Adam 1 9:00AM

Moffatt, Larkin Dwayne 1 9:00AM

Munoz, Rafael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Brian David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Noon, Steven James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Noy, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Oloitoa, William 1 9:00AM

Owole, Emmanuel Jamus 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan Michael Laurie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Pearce, Andrew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Peerless, David John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pottinger, Linda May 1 9:00AM

Prasad, Jai Zamah 1 9:00AM

Prziovski, Christopher 1 9:00AM

Reading, Susan Amanda, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Roma, Emily 1 8:30AM

Rowe, Regan Michael 1 9:00AM

Searl, Shannon Michael 1 9:00AM

Sela, Alex 1 9:00AM

Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM

Sika, Lynda Marie 1 9:00AM

Sivasankaran, Sivasanthiraseka, Mr 1 9:00AM

Slifkas, Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Slifkas, Peter 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Tamara Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Suhr, Zachery Lewis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Szymula, Daniel Dominic 1 9:00AM

Szymula, Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tang, Joyce Poj M, Ms 1 9:00AM

Tavita-Matavale, Dion Nu'Upotopoto 1 9:00AM

Tavita-Matavale, George Alfred 1 9:00AM

Te Kiri, Eruana Henare 1 9:00AM

Trigge, Dustin Michael 1 9:00AM

Turkington, Jason Charles 1 9:00AM

Tuxford, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM

Unwin, Braiden Jack 1 2:00PM

Villacorta Mancia, Jesus Salvador 1 9:00AM

Wakeling, Karen Lea 1 9:00AM

Westall, Stuart 1 9:00AM

Williams, Tracy Ann 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Viliamu Faiaoga 1 9:00AM

Worthington, Dallas James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM