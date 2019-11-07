IN COURT: Full names of 141 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Aubrey, Sofia Maria Belleza 1 9:00AM
Baker, Kieren Matthew Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baker, Kieren Matthew Craig, Mr 3 9:00AM
Baker, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bell, Angela Grace Lorraine, Mrs 3 9:00AM
Bird, Aaron Mitchel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bishop, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi 1 9:00AM
Bliss, Toni Maree 7 9:00AM
Bosel, Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM
Buchanan, Alison Elissa 1 9:00AM
Buckley, William Bruce 1 9:00AM
Burgess, Holly Elizabeth 2 11:00AM
Burgess, Holly Elizabeth, Miss 2 9:00AM
Burgess, Holly Elizabeth, Miss 2 11:00AM
Burwell, Nicholas John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cavanagh, Melanie Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Channan, Ashwin Gerald 1 9:00AM
Chapman, John Henry 3 9:00AM
Christensen, Jacob Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 1 9:00AM
Clamp, Kayleigh Ann 1 9:00AM
Condon, Mathew John 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John, Mr 2 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John, Mr 2 11:00AM
Cook, Matthew John, Mr 2 11:10AM
Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 8:30AM
Davis, Robert Wayne 1 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John 1 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Deng, Emmanuel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dewhirst, Ashlee Jaide, Miss 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Benjamin David 1 9:00AM
Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM
Eager, Mitchel Raymond 1 9:00AM
Fing, Ty Peter 1 9:00AM
Fleming, John William, Mr 2 10:00AM
Fleming, John William, Mr 2 9:00AM
Gibson-Lunson, Jay 1 9:00AM
Good, Stephen Corey 1 9:00AM
Gough, Suzanne Marie, Miss 1 8:30AM
Greenway, Marc 1 9:00AM
Greer, Paul Jacob Arthur 2 10:00AM
Guillesser, Peter Glenn Arther, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hardiker, Troy James 1 9:00AM
Harries, Sarina Rose May 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Carlie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Michael Brian 1 9:00AM
Hawkey, Doultan Alexander 2 10:00AM
Hawkey, Doultan Alexander, Mr 2 10:00AM
Healey, Timothy John 1 9:00AM
Hegarty, Rebecca Elizabeth Anne, Ms 3 9:00AM
Hegarty, Rebecca Elizabeth Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Holz, John Ashley 3 9:00AM
Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 3 9:00AM
Jackson, Cassandra Lee 1 9:00AM
Jankovic, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM
Janssen, David Joseph 7 9:00AM
Kaatz, Justin Wade 8 9:00AM
Kaddour, Richard 1 9:00AM
Kapor, Samantha Lee 2 10:00AM
Kapor, Samantha Lee 2 9:00AM
Kornel, Aleksander, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kuir, Zacheriah Akech 1 9:00AM
Kumba, Clement Festo, Mr 7 9:00AM
Laing, Selwyn Colin Henry 1 9:00AM
Lefroy, Jeffery Mark Decourcey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lendvai, Michael Joseph 7 9:00AM
Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM
Locke, Aaron Travis 8 2:00PM
Lumley, Susan Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Madden, Anthony Mark 3 9:00AM
Mahani, Fergusson 1 9:00AM
Mall, Nosheen Azhar Kenneth 1 9:00AM
Manson, Matthew Peter 1 9:00AM
Maynes, Mitchell Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mazur, Robert Peter David 1 9:00AM
Mcgrady, Roxanne Jade, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mclean, Monic Angela 1 9:00AM
Mcnab, Jessica Lauren 2 9:00AM
Mcnamara, Bryce Henry 1 9:00AM
Micheelsen, Paul Bjarne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Milo, Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Lisa Louise 1 9:00AM
Moffatt, Larkin Dwayne 1 9:00AM
Morris, Rebecca Norma, Ms 1 9:00AM
Moyer, Amy Louise 1 9:00AM
Moyer, Kay Roslyn 1 9:00AM
Muhling, Benjimen Tuppy 1 9:00AM
Mules, Brendan Mark Thomas 1 9:00AM
Murray, Bradley James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nadesu, Rajarajan Thevathasan 1 9:00AM
Nolan, Nicholas Brian 1 9:00AM
North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM
O'Leary, Donna Marie 2 10:00AM
O'Leary, Donna Marie 2 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan 2 10:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan Michael Laurie, Mr 2 10:00AM
Parkes, Damian Jade 1 9:00AM
Parkes, Klynton Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Paton, Matthew James 1 9:00AM
Payne, Robert Peter David 1 9:00AM
Peacock, Jodie Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Pereira, Aaron 1 9:00AM
Pope, Benjamin Russell 2 11:00AM
Quick, Riley-James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Quigley, Khaleb Max, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rafton, Jason Anthony 1 9:00AM
Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM
Robertson, Luke Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM
Rose, Jamie John 1 9:00AM
Sadler, Christine Lee 2 9:00AM
Saunders, Paul James Casey 3 9:00AM
Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM
Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 2 10:00AM
Scott, Joshua Clifford James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 2 10:00AM
Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 1 9:00AM
Shriane, Amy Nikita 1 9:00AM
Smith, Sara Emilyrose 1 9:00AM
Stewart, Kylie Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM
Strachan, Adam 1 9:00AM
Stringer, Justin James 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Chris Andrew 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Craig Douglas 1 9:00AM
Tilbrook, David James 1 9:00AM
Tracey, Grant Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tua, Vaimoana 1 9:00AM
Tupuhi, Donatus Richard 1 9:00AM
Turner, Glenn William 1 9:00AM
Tweedie, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Vili, Starla Kendra, Miss 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Walsh, Jane Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Washington, Ashley Charles 3 9:00AM
Wheeler, Jeffrey Michael 7 9:00AM
Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM
Willmot, Jesse Edward Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wright, Joseph James 1 9:00AM