IN COURT: Full names of 141 people in Ipswich court today

Ama, Gladstone 2 10:00AM

Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM

Argueta, Aida Consuelo 1 9:00AM

Au, Salafai Tauapai, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bakens, Cody Lee 2 10:00AM

Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr 2 10:00AM

Balfour, Siyasanga Patrick 2 10:00AM

Beatson, Corey James 2 10:00AM

Bernard, Edward Stephen 2 10:00AM

Blewonski, Keith Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bloemers, Rhiordan James 1 9:00AM

Bonow, Brodie-Ann Beverley 1 9:00AM

Brown, Aron James 1 9:00AM

Brown, James Harly 1 9:00AM

Buchanan, Bianca 1 9:00AM

Burne, Shaun Alan 1 9:00AM

Carmichael, Bryony Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Chivers, Matthew 2 10:00AM

Coates, Jessica Frances, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cole, Ricky Leigh, Mr 2 10:00AM

Copas, Noel James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Cox, Amber Yvette 1 9:00AM

Cunningham, Jaclyn Christine 1 12:00PM

Cushway, Reece James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dale, Aaron Thomas, Mr 1 12:00PM

Dalpastro-Henttonen, James Matthew 1 9:00AM

Daly, Nadia, Miss 2 10:00AM

Daly, Nadia, Miss 2 9:00AM

Davis, Emily Kaye 1 9:00AM

Dawson, David John 1 12:00PM

De Pauw, Tahlia Marissa 1 9:00AM

Ding, Liam Anthony 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Thomas Martin 2 10:00AM

Ellis, Cherise Jean, Miss 2 10:00AM

Fleming, John William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gaudin, Susie Etara, Ms 1 9:00AM

Gilbert, Danielle June 1 9:00AM

Goebel, Dion Lee 2 10:00AM

Graham, Brandon Richard 2 10:00AM

Greenland, Bri Laron 2 10:00AM

Hamilton, Darcey Clayton 1 9:00AM

Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 2 10:00AM

Harries, Sarina Rose May 1 9:00AM

Hart, Lauren Jessica 2 10:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM

Haywood, David Terence 1 9:00AM

Haywood, David Terence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Healy, Brendon James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heathcote, Jazmin Jayne 1 9:00AM

Hendriks, Jimi 2 10:00AM

Herbert, Anthony 2 10:00AM

Horsfall, Philip Rodney 2 10:00AM

Hughes, Ajay Daniel 1 9:00AM

Irving, Graeme Morris, Mr 2 10:00AM

Jackson, Cody James Hartley 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Shania Joan 2 10:00AM

Jonic, Adrian Charles 2 10:00AM

Kapor, Samantha Lee 1 8:30AM

Kassulke, Dylan James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Kennedy, Corey James Shane 1 9:00AM

Kent, Ryan Henry, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kifamunyanja, Arafat Mucunguzi 2 10:00AM

King, Eamonn Niall, Mr 2 10:00AM

King, Trevor Matthew 1 12:00PM

Lafaele, Joyful, Miss 1 9:00AM

Larkins, Matthew James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Lawson, Mayah Beryl 1 9:00AM

Lee, Colin John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Lehmann, James Alexander 2 10:00AM

Leu, Ropati 1 9:00AM

Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lyndon, Michelle 1 12:00PM

Lyons, Andrew David 2 10:00AM

Lyons, Andrew David 1 9:00AM

Mack, Brendan Andrew 1 12:00PM

Mackay, Patrick Hynes 2 10:00AM

Maher, Russell Bernard Graham 1 9:00AM

Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 12:00PM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Claren Dyren 2 10:00AM

Mcdonald, Claren Dyren, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mcdonaugh, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Mckew, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Mcpherson, Ethan Maurice 2 10:00AM

Mears, Adam Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Merritt, Christoper Edward 2 10:00AM

Muller, Gregory Paul 2 10:00AM

Nanai, Sam 1 9:00AM

Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 2 10:00AM

Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Noble, Thomas Adrian 1 12:00PM

Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 2 10:00AM

Osbourne, Anthony William 1 8:30AM

Owens, Cameron James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Parsons, Selenea Veronica, Ms 1 9:00AM

Paton, John Robert 1 9:00AM

Peni, Rovine 1 9:00AM

Phillott, Anthony Pender, Mr 2 10:00AM

Quick, Riley-James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM

Reader, Aleisha Yvonne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Daniel James 2 9:00AM

Rogers, Daniel Tyson 2 10:00AM

Rose, Kerry James 1 9:00AM

Ross, Stuart Duncan 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Ryan Neal, Mr 2 10:00AM

Saunders, Ryan Neal, Mr 2 9:00AM

Schneider, Jason Paul 1 9:00AM

Schroen, Amber Louise 2 10:00AM

Senior, David Russell Mccall, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sharma, Sajnesh Rishi 2 10:00AM

Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM

Slade, Jason Edward 1 12:00PM

Smith, Brenda Anne 1 9:00AM

Smith, Mathew Gordon, Mr 2 10:00AM

Smith, Michaeljon Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Thomas James, Mr 1 12:00PM

Stallan, Adrian Joseph 1 12:00PM

Statham, Jackson Beresford 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Joanne Mary, Miss 1 8:30AM

Suamili, Monson 2 10:00AM

Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Gary Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Swaine, Stacey Ann 2 10:00AM

Szasz, Kayla Maree 2 10:00AM

Tanner, Scott James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Te Moananui, Aaron Douglas Wayne, Mr 1 12:00PM

Tenamu, Carlos Malachi 1 9:00AM

Tiata, Tytas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tierney, Steven Patrick 1 9:00AM

Tomlin, Shayne 1 9:00AM

Tredgold, Matthew Grant William, Mr 1 12:00PM

Watson, Jackson Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watts, Glynn Douglas 2 10:00AM

Watts, Kerry Lynda 2 10:00AM

White, Anthony Quintin 2 10:00AM

Wilson-Stone, Angela 1 9:00AM

Woodward, Steven Jon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wright, Mark Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wrigley, Steven Eric 2 10:00AM

Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 2 10:00AM