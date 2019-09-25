IN COURT: Full names of 141 people in Ipswich court today
Ama, Gladstone 2 10:00AM
Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM
Argueta, Aida Consuelo 1 9:00AM
Au, Salafai Tauapai, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bakens, Cody Lee 2 10:00AM
Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr 2 10:00AM
Balfour, Siyasanga Patrick 2 10:00AM
Beatson, Corey James 2 10:00AM
Bernard, Edward Stephen 2 10:00AM
Blewonski, Keith Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bloemers, Rhiordan James 1 9:00AM
Bonow, Brodie-Ann Beverley 1 9:00AM
Brown, Aron James 1 9:00AM
Brown, James Harly 1 9:00AM
Buchanan, Bianca 1 9:00AM
Burne, Shaun Alan 1 9:00AM
Carmichael, Bryony Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Chivers, Matthew 2 10:00AM
Coates, Jessica Frances, Miss 1 9:00AM
Cole, Ricky Leigh, Mr 2 10:00AM
Copas, Noel James, Mr 2 10:00AM
Cox, Amber Yvette 1 9:00AM
Cunningham, Jaclyn Christine 1 12:00PM
Cushway, Reece James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dale, Aaron Thomas, Mr 1 12:00PM
Dalpastro-Henttonen, James Matthew 1 9:00AM
Daly, Nadia, Miss 2 10:00AM
Daly, Nadia, Miss 2 9:00AM
Davis, Emily Kaye 1 9:00AM
Dawson, David John 1 12:00PM
De Pauw, Tahlia Marissa 1 9:00AM
Ding, Liam Anthony 1 9:00AM
Duncan, Thomas Martin 2 10:00AM
Ellis, Cherise Jean, Miss 2 10:00AM
Fleming, John William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gaudin, Susie Etara, Ms 1 9:00AM
Gilbert, Danielle June 1 9:00AM
Goebel, Dion Lee 2 10:00AM
Graham, Brandon Richard 2 10:00AM
Greenland, Bri Laron 2 10:00AM
Hamilton, Darcey Clayton 1 9:00AM
Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 2 10:00AM
Harries, Sarina Rose May 1 9:00AM
Hart, Lauren Jessica 2 10:00AM
Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM
Haywood, David Terence 1 9:00AM
Haywood, David Terence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Healy, Brendon James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Heathcote, Jazmin Jayne 1 9:00AM
Hendriks, Jimi 2 10:00AM
Herbert, Anthony 2 10:00AM
Horsfall, Philip Rodney 2 10:00AM
Hughes, Ajay Daniel 1 9:00AM
Irving, Graeme Morris, Mr 2 10:00AM
Jackson, Cody James Hartley 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Shania Joan 2 10:00AM
Jonic, Adrian Charles 2 10:00AM
Kapor, Samantha Lee 1 8:30AM
Kassulke, Dylan James, Mr 2 10:00AM
Kennedy, Corey James Shane 1 9:00AM
Kent, Ryan Henry, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kifamunyanja, Arafat Mucunguzi 2 10:00AM
King, Eamonn Niall, Mr 2 10:00AM
King, Trevor Matthew 1 12:00PM
Lafaele, Joyful, Miss 1 9:00AM
Larkins, Matthew James, Mr 2 10:00AM
Lawson, Mayah Beryl 1 9:00AM
Lee, Colin John, Mr 2 10:00AM
Lehmann, James Alexander 2 10:00AM
Leu, Ropati 1 9:00AM
Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lyndon, Michelle 1 12:00PM
Lyons, Andrew David 2 10:00AM
Lyons, Andrew David 1 9:00AM
Mack, Brendan Andrew 1 12:00PM
Mackay, Patrick Hynes 2 10:00AM
Maher, Russell Bernard Graham 1 9:00AM
Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 12:00PM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Claren Dyren 2 10:00AM
Mcdonald, Claren Dyren, Mr 2 10:00AM
Mcdonaugh, Troy James 1 9:00AM
Mckew, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Mcpherson, Ethan Maurice 2 10:00AM
Mears, Adam Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Merritt, Christoper Edward 2 10:00AM
Muller, Gregory Paul 2 10:00AM
Nanai, Sam 1 9:00AM
Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 2 10:00AM
Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
Noble, Thomas Adrian 1 12:00PM
Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 2 10:00AM
Osbourne, Anthony William 1 8:30AM
Owens, Cameron James, Mr 2 10:00AM
Parsons, Selenea Veronica, Ms 1 9:00AM
Paton, John Robert 1 9:00AM
Peni, Rovine 1 9:00AM
Phillott, Anthony Pender, Mr 2 10:00AM
Quick, Riley-James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM
Reader, Aleisha Yvonne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Daniel James 2 9:00AM
Rogers, Daniel Tyson 2 10:00AM
Rose, Kerry James 1 9:00AM
Ross, Stuart Duncan 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Ryan Neal, Mr 2 10:00AM
Saunders, Ryan Neal, Mr 2 9:00AM
Schneider, Jason Paul 1 9:00AM
Schroen, Amber Louise 2 10:00AM
Senior, David Russell Mccall, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sharma, Sajnesh Rishi 2 10:00AM
Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM
Slade, Jason Edward 1 12:00PM
Smith, Brenda Anne 1 9:00AM
Smith, Mathew Gordon, Mr 2 10:00AM
Smith, Michaeljon Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Thomas James, Mr 1 12:00PM
Stallan, Adrian Joseph 1 12:00PM
Statham, Jackson Beresford 1 9:00AM
Stephens, Joanne Mary, Miss 1 8:30AM
Suamili, Monson 2 10:00AM
Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Gary Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Swaine, Stacey Ann 2 10:00AM
Szasz, Kayla Maree 2 10:00AM
Tanner, Scott James, Mr 2 10:00AM
Te Moananui, Aaron Douglas Wayne, Mr 1 12:00PM
Tenamu, Carlos Malachi 1 9:00AM
Tiata, Tytas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tierney, Steven Patrick 1 9:00AM
Tomlin, Shayne 1 9:00AM
Tredgold, Matthew Grant William, Mr 1 12:00PM
Watson, Jackson Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watts, Glynn Douglas 2 10:00AM
Watts, Kerry Lynda 2 10:00AM
White, Anthony Quintin 2 10:00AM
Wilson-Stone, Angela 1 9:00AM
Woodward, Steven Jon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wright, Mark Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wrigley, Steven Eric 2 10:00AM
Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 2 10:00AM