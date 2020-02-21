IN COURT: Full names of 140 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abrams, Lachlan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Adams, Brodie Lawrence John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM
Archer, Claire Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Armstrong, Shelley Anne 1 9:00AM
Arnott, Charles Thomas 1 9:00AM
Bale, Bianca Allaynah Jayde 1 9:00AM
Barnes, Brian Clifford 1 9:00AM
Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM
Beveridge, Caleb Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bignoux, Richard Stephen 1 9:00AM
Blucher, Cameron Leonard 1 9:00AM
Bol, Kuir Bol Kuir 2 9:00AM
Bolton, Evan Joshua 1 9:00AM
Booth, Craig Alan 1 8:30AM
Bottomley, Joshua Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brennan, Mark 1 9:00AM
Brigg, Gavin Peter, Mr 1 8:30AM
Burgess, Melanie Louise 1 9:00AM
Carlyle, Peter Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carter, Clayton Craig 1 9:00AM
Cawthorne, Ryan Star 1 9:00AM
Chau, Linda Thien Kim 1 9:00AM
Christie, Jade Summah 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cropper, Brendon Gary 1 9:00AM
Damms, Christopher 1 9:00AM
Davies, Kyle James 1 9:00AM
Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM
Dufty, Troy Lucus 1 9:00AM
Dwyer, Lachlan Daniel 1 9:00AM
Edmunds, Joseph Llewellyn 1 9:00AM
Ellis, Jake Aaron 1 9:00AM
Emerson, Rodney Walter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Enright, Lee 1 9:00AM
Evans, Jae Allen, Mr 1 8:30AM
Franklin, Brett Raymond 1 9:00AM
Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM
Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 2 10:00AM
Gee, Zachary Gordon Higgison 1 9:00AM
Gentry-Pike, Luke Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gerhardt, Alex James 1 9:00AM
Gerrard, Scott Thomas, Mr 2 10:00AM
Gorry, Lachlan James 4 9:00AM
Greenfield, Khyl Richard 1 9:00AM
Griffin, John Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hall, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Hammond, Toby Allen 1 9:00AM
Harrold, Marcus John 1 9:00AM
Hasanovic, Zinajdo 1 9:00AM
Hayes, Letiesha Anne 1 9:00AM
Hays, Jennifer Fiona 1 9:00AM
Hegarty, Rebecca Elizabeth Anne, Ms 2 11:00AM
Henderson, Dylan Ronald 1 9:00AM
Hensley, Logan Shaurne 1 9:00AM
Herrera Llanos, Stefanie Alejandra 1 9:00AM
Hicks, Selina Gay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hickson, Paul Raymond 2 10:00AM
Hill, Leah 1 9:00AM
Hobbs, Rikki-Lee Elissa 8 9:00AM
Hook, Clinton Douglas Winton, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hooper, Deborah Gail 1 9:00AM
Huggins, Kelly Ann 2 11:00AM
Hungerford, Bradley Errol 1 9:00AM
Hurley, Stephanie Grace 1 9:00AM
Isaacs-Washington, Jaylee Alana 8 9:00AM
Karreman, Rachel Lee, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Kearney, Mark Andrew 1 9:00AM
Keys, Trevor Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Kiely, Ryan William 1 9:00AM
Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe 1 9:00AM
Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM
Loizou, Luke Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 1 9:00AM
Masso, Beau-Dean Keenen 1 9:00AM
Mccann, Jonathan Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Meares, Brent John 1 9:00AM
Morris, Neville Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM
Mortensen, Kane Lewis 1 9:00AM
Mugford, Karann Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Munn, Deborah Gail 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Clayton Zane, Mr 1 9:00AM
Must, Jamie Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ninness, Rebecca Rae 1 9:00AM
Nolan, Nicholas Brian 1 9:00AM
Norris, Shelby Windsor 8 9:00AM
Norris, Shelby Windsor 2 9:00AM
O'Connell, Kelly Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
O'Connor, Sahraya Fairley 1 9:00AM
O'Connor, Simon John 7 9:00AM
Oppert, Arthur Ardie 1 9:00AM
O'Reilly, Brooke Logan, Miss 2 9:00AM
O'Reilly, Brooke Logan, Miss 4 9:00AM
Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Palframan, Anthony William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Parata, Meti Richard 1 9:00AM
Pascoe, Kayla Anne 1 9:00AM
Peeti, Tylar-Rose 7 9:00AM
Pefu, Tupuanai Teomatavui 1 9:00AM
Pendlebury-King, Andrew William 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Pholi, Daniel William 1 9:00AM
Piari, Pauline Pairon 1 9:00AM
Post, John David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pottinger, Linda May 1 9:00AM
Reader, Aleisha Yvonne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Jay Allan 8 9:00AM
Ross, Caitlin Ellie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ruwhiu, Harlem Jesse 1 9:00AM
Sagiba, Frank Cyril 1 9:00AM
Saylor, Nehemiah Bernard Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM
Smith, Tanika Anne 4 8:45AM
Smith, Thomas James, Mr 7 9:00AM
Stanley, Samuel George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stasenes, Rodney Shaun, Mr 8 9:00AM
Stevenson, Shane Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Straney, Sam Matthew 1 9:00AM
Stratford, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM
Taliga, Malama 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Celestine Janette, Miss 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM
Thompson-Pouoa, Henare 1 9:00AM
Thomson, Rodney William 1 9:00AM
Tivalu, Ioaga 1 9:00AM
Torralba, Adrian James 1 9:00AM
Vanderwal, Dean Boyd 1 9:00AM
Watson, Marie Ann 1 9:00AM
Watt, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM
Wernowski, Zanda Eric 1 9:00AM
Wickham, Davina April 1 9:00AM
Wilkinson, Kylie Sandra 1 9:00AM
Williams, Jayden Lee 2 9:00AM
Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 2 10:00AM
Winnett, Kiel Ashley 1 9:00AM
Wykes, Jessica Jean 8 9:00AM
Yeo, Brendan Scott 1 9:00AM