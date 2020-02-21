IN COURT: Full names of 140 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abrams, Lachlan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Adams, Brodie Lawrence John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM

Archer, Claire Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Armstrong, Shelley Anne 1 9:00AM

Arnott, Charles Thomas 1 9:00AM

Bale, Bianca Allaynah Jayde 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Brian Clifford 1 9:00AM

Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Beveridge, Caleb Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bignoux, Richard Stephen 1 9:00AM

Blucher, Cameron Leonard 1 9:00AM

Bol, Kuir Bol Kuir 2 9:00AM

Bolton, Evan Joshua 1 9:00AM

Booth, Craig Alan 1 8:30AM

Bottomley, Joshua Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brennan, Mark 1 9:00AM

Brigg, Gavin Peter, Mr 1 8:30AM

Burgess, Melanie Louise 1 9:00AM

Carlyle, Peter Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Carter, Clayton Craig 1 9:00AM

Cawthorne, Ryan Star 1 9:00AM

Chau, Linda Thien Kim 1 9:00AM

Christie, Jade Summah 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cropper, Brendon Gary 1 9:00AM

Damms, Christopher 1 9:00AM

Davies, Kyle James 1 9:00AM

Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM

Dufty, Troy Lucus 1 9:00AM

Dwyer, Lachlan Daniel 1 9:00AM

Edmunds, Joseph Llewellyn 1 9:00AM

Ellis, Jake Aaron 1 9:00AM

Emerson, Rodney Walter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Enright, Lee 1 9:00AM

Evans, Jae Allen, Mr 1 8:30AM

Franklin, Brett Raymond 1 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM

Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 2 10:00AM

Gee, Zachary Gordon Higgison 1 9:00AM

Gentry-Pike, Luke Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gerhardt, Alex James 1 9:00AM

Gerrard, Scott Thomas, Mr 2 10:00AM

Gorry, Lachlan James 4 9:00AM

Greenfield, Khyl Richard 1 9:00AM

Griffin, John Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hall, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Hammond, Toby Allen 1 9:00AM

Harrold, Marcus John 1 9:00AM

Hasanovic, Zinajdo 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Letiesha Anne 1 9:00AM

Hays, Jennifer Fiona 1 9:00AM

Hegarty, Rebecca Elizabeth Anne, Ms 2 11:00AM

Henderson, Dylan Ronald 1 9:00AM

Hensley, Logan Shaurne 1 9:00AM

Herrera Llanos, Stefanie Alejandra 1 9:00AM

Hicks, Selina Gay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Paul Raymond 2 10:00AM

Hill, Leah 1 9:00AM

Hobbs, Rikki-Lee Elissa 8 9:00AM

Hook, Clinton Douglas Winton, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hooper, Deborah Gail 1 9:00AM

Huggins, Kelly Ann 2 11:00AM

Hungerford, Bradley Errol 1 9:00AM

Hurley, Stephanie Grace 1 9:00AM

Isaacs-Washington, Jaylee Alana 8 9:00AM

Karreman, Rachel Lee, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Kearney, Mark Andrew 1 9:00AM

Keys, Trevor Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Kiely, Ryan William 1 9:00AM

Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe 1 9:00AM

Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM

Loizou, Luke Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 1 9:00AM

Masso, Beau-Dean Keenen 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Jonathan Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Meares, Brent John 1 9:00AM

Morris, Neville Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM

Mortensen, Kane Lewis 1 9:00AM

Mugford, Karann Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Munn, Deborah Gail 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Clayton Zane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Must, Jamie Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ninness, Rebecca Rae 1 9:00AM

Nolan, Nicholas Brian 1 9:00AM

Norris, Shelby Windsor 8 9:00AM

Norris, Shelby Windsor 2 9:00AM

O'Connell, Kelly Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

O'Connor, Sahraya Fairley 1 9:00AM

O'Connor, Simon John 7 9:00AM

Oppert, Arthur Ardie 1 9:00AM

O'Reilly, Brooke Logan, Miss 2 9:00AM

O'Reilly, Brooke Logan, Miss 4 9:00AM

Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Palframan, Anthony William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parata, Meti Richard 1 9:00AM

Pascoe, Kayla Anne 1 9:00AM

Peeti, Tylar-Rose 7 9:00AM

Pefu, Tupuanai Teomatavui 1 9:00AM

Pendlebury-King, Andrew William 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Pholi, Daniel William 1 9:00AM

Piari, Pauline Pairon 1 9:00AM

Post, John David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pottinger, Linda May 1 9:00AM

Reader, Aleisha Yvonne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Jay Allan 8 9:00AM

Ross, Caitlin Ellie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ruwhiu, Harlem Jesse 1 9:00AM

Sagiba, Frank Cyril 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Nehemiah Bernard Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM

Smith, Tanika Anne 4 8:45AM

Smith, Thomas James, Mr 7 9:00AM

Stanley, Samuel George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stasenes, Rodney Shaun, Mr 8 9:00AM

Stevenson, Shane Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM

Straney, Sam Matthew 1 9:00AM

Stratford, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Taliga, Malama 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Celestine Janette, Miss 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM

Thompson-Pouoa, Henare 1 9:00AM

Thomson, Rodney William 1 9:00AM

Tivalu, Ioaga 1 9:00AM

Torralba, Adrian James 1 9:00AM

Vanderwal, Dean Boyd 1 9:00AM

Watson, Marie Ann 1 9:00AM

Watt, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM

Wernowski, Zanda Eric 1 9:00AM

Wickham, Davina April 1 9:00AM

Wilkinson, Kylie Sandra 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jayden Lee 2 9:00AM

Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 2 10:00AM

Winnett, Kiel Ashley 1 9:00AM

Wykes, Jessica Jean 8 9:00AM

Yeo, Brendan Scott 1 9:00AM