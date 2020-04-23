Menu
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
Crime

IN COURT: Full names of 14 people in Ipswich court today

23rd Apr 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300. 

Bennett, Aaron Geoffrey 6 11:00AM

Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM

Dean, Jamie Ray 6 9:00AM

Harrison, Ashley Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hauff-Green, Candice 1 9:00AM

Hooper, Tre Robert James 6 9:00AM

Lynn, Craig Scott 1 9:00AM

Moffatt, Jack Anthony Larkin, Mr 1 9:00AM

O'Brien, Liam Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM

Van Engelen, Peter Geradus 6 11:00AM

Waller, Peter James 1 9:00AM

Whitmore, David Laurence, Mr 6 9:00AM

Woltmann, Corey Peter 6 11:00AM

