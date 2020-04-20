IN COURT: Full names of 14 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Appleton, Dallus James 1 8:30AM

Arnold, Craig John 1 9:00AM

Carpentier, Malory Joel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gray, Riley Jack 1 9:00AM

Moghddam, Ali Nazeri 1 9:00AM

Reilly, Sherrene Dimity 1 9:00AM

Ritchie, Raymond John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ruskin-Introna, Melanee Jean 1 9:00AM

Schenk, Andreas Sopal 1 8:30AM

Turnbull, Benjamin Terrance 1 9:00AM

Ward, Denis Scott 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Steven Thomas 1 9:00AM

Wittmann, Zak Adam 1 9:00AM

Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 1 9:00AM