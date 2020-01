IN COURT: Full names of 138 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Anlezark, Francis Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Apulu, Peter Matagi 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 1 9:00AM

Baldwin, Gavin Russell 1 9:00AM

Beaven, Christian John 1 9:00AM

Bentley, Gary John 1 9:00AM

Bergin, Kerry John 1 9:00AM

Beveridge, Blake Justin 1 9:00AM

Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bodsworth, Tayla Leigh 4 9:00AM

Bone, Adam Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Boole, Daniel Ashley, Mr 1 8:30AM

Boole, Daniel Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 3 9:00AM

Burgh, Leon Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burns, Dylon Jason Anthony, Mr 3 9:00AM

Cameron, Brayden Reece 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Keith Rodney 1 9:00AM

Carter, Clayton Craig 1 9:00AM

Carter, Trent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Checker, Zackariah Arnold 7 9:00AM

Clarke, Michelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cox, Graham Anthony John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Croker, Glen Thomas 1 9:00AM

Davey, Robert John 1 9:00AM

Deickmann, Ayden John 1 9:00AM

Devlin, Jack Matthew 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Roberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM

Driessens, Joel Anthony 1 9:00AM

Dynevor, Neville George 1 9:00AM

Edgely, Shawn Charles 1 8:30AM

Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fell, Casey Lee 3 9:00AM

Fitzgerald, Lewis David 1 9:00AM

French, Blake William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gatt, Alex Paul 1 9:00AM

Gibson, Nathan Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Godber, Desmond Lee 1 9:00AM

Grieve, Annalise Carolyn 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Jason Charles 1 9:00AM

Hannover, Cameron John Thomas 2 9:00AM

Harrison, Phennel 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Michael Brian 1 9:00AM

Hayden, Bradley John 2 9:00AM

Hayden, David Michael Kevin 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Barry Stewart 1 9:00AM

Heath, Conor Nathan 1 8:30AM

Heath, Conor Nathan 3 9:00AM

Heath, Conor Nathan 1 9:00AM

Hegarty, Rebecca Elizabeth Anne, Ms 3 9:00AM

Hermens, Elsa Katrina 1 9:00AM

Hickling, Lee Stewart 3 9:00AM

Hinton, Pamela Lisa 7 9:00AM

Hobbs, Rikki-Lee Elissa 1 9:00AM

Hodgetts, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Margaret Ronella, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hurinui, James Piripono, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ikin, Mitchell Jonathan 1 9:00AM

Jackwitz, Damien Ray 1 9:00AM

Jeffries, Leigh Ann 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Jordan Allan 2 9:00AM

Johnson, Jordan Allan 2 10:00AM

Johnson, Katherine Hannah, Miss 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Thomas Alexander 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Virginia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Brenton Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kim, Kwangjung 1 9:00AM

King-Turner, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Kishba, Didier Given 1 9:00AM

Kornel, Aleksander, Mr 2 11:00AM

Lealiiee, Timu Taesali 1 9:00AM

Lonie, Kristal Rae, Miss 1 8:30AM

Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Loy, David Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Masteika, Jake Michael 1 9:00AM

Matzke, Joanna Jessie 1 9:00AM

Mccaffrey, Liam Sean 1 9:00AM

Mcinerney, Sherie Anne 1 9:00AM

Mckevett, Cody Shaun 1 9:00AM

Mcpherson, Carissa Ann 1 9:00AM

Meier-Collins, Aidan Dale 1 9:00AM

Moser, Damien Dean 2 10:00AM

Murphy, Aaron Lance 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Emma Ruth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Murray, Hayden Anthony 3 9:00AM

Nelson, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM

Nordstom, Nicholas Jay 1 9:00AM

Norman, John Anthony 1 9:00AM

Northfield, Christine, Mrs 2 11:00AM

Orr, Craig Michael 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan Michael Laurie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Painter, John Warren, Mr 1 9:00AM

Patane, Dominic Christian 1 9:00AM

Paton, Sheridan Gai, Miss 3 9:00AM

Patterson, David Edward 2 11:00AM

Patterson, Kerrie Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Paul, Benjamin Luke 1 9:00AM

Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM

Pearson, Shea Megan 2 10:00AM

Peterson, Casey Rose, Ms 1 9:00AM

Pettyborne, Kennedy, Mr 7 9:00AM

Playford, Jason Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Post, Jamie William 1 9:00AM

Pringle, Brooke Francis 1 9:00AM

Quick, Riley-James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rashleigh, Christie-Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM

Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM

Richards, Robert Steven, Mr 1 8:30AM

Rogers, Samantha Katelyn, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rossiter, Steven Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rynne, Joan Doris 1 9:00AM

Sau, Mike Maiuu 1 9:00AM

Schofield, Daniel John 1 9:00AM

Slattery, Natalie Antonella 7 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 10:00AM

Smith, Shaun Douglas, Mr 2 10:00AM

Smith, Shaun Douglas, Mr 2 9:00AM

Stokes, Mark Raymond 1 9:00AM

Swan, Nathan John, Mr 2 11:00AM

Syme, Marion Amanda, Miss 1 9:00AM

Tang, Joyce Poj M, Ms 1 9:00AM

Toloa, Tauloto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tuala, Mene, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turner, Glenn William 1 9:00AM

Turner, Matthew Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Virk, Bhupinder Singh 1 9:00AM

Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 7 9:00AM

Wakeling, Karen Lea 1 9:00AM

Wallis, Andrew Robert 1 9:00AM

Wardrop, Kate Marie 1 9:00AM

Weeden, Sharni Danielle Jesse 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joshua Winston 3 9:00AM

Williamson, Paul Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wykes, Jessica Jean 1 9:00AM