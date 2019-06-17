IN COURT: Full names of 137 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Matter Court Number Time

Abbey, Joshua William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Abbott, Brandon Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ah Kiong, Frances, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Ali, Mary 1 9:00AM Ali, Nasima,

Miss 1 9:00AM Almat,

Robert Ben 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Mitchell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Andrews, Emily Jane 1 9:00AM

Audus, Jason Mathew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baldwin, Sean Michael 2 9:00AM

Barney, Otis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bergin, Kerry John 1 9:00AM

Beveridge, Jennifer Ann 1 9:00AM

Birkett, Richard Gary 1 8:30AM

Bishop, Cedric John 1 9:00AM

Blaber, Dannielle Mandy 1 9:00AM

Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bond, Peter Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Danny Lee 1 9:00AM

Brown, Jayden Jai 2 10:00AM

Burgess, Holly Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Butt, Mark Clifford 1 9:00AM

Byram, Andrew Neil 1 9:00AM

Christensen, Joshua Noel 1 9:00AM

David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Combarngo, Claudia Joyce 1 9:00AM

Condon, Mathew John 1 9:00AM

Connolly, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Connolly, Lachlan John Thomas Mich 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, James Douglas 1 9:00AM

Corrick, Kallarra Anne 1 9:00AM

Croucher, Joshua Peter 1 9:00AM

Daley, Jacob Daniel 1 9:00AM

Darcy, Ann-Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dederer, Mikayla 1 9:00AM

Distratis, Daniel Gregory 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Lisa Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Karen Susanne 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Kim Maree 1 9:00AM

Ellwood, Rachele Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ewart, Racheal Mary, Ms 1 8:30AM

Farrier, Tyson Tyrone 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Glen Andrew 1 9:00AM

Franklin, John Allan 1 9:00AM

Fursey, Kai Colin Matthew 1 9:00AM

Gillett, Matthew Charles Graham 1 9:00AM

Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Green, Darren John 5 9:00AM

Hall, Steve William 1 8:30AM

Harries, Sarina Rose May 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Robert Guy 1 9:00AM

Heath, Conor Nathan 1 9:00AM

Hedges, Darrell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hedley, Nathan Lewis 1 9:00AM

Hethorn, Dylan Michael 1 9:00AM

Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM

Hutley, Kyle William 1 9:00AM

Hutton, Shane David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM

James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jesberg, Christopher Darryl, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Jordan Allan 2 9:00AM

Johnson, Jordan Allan 2 10:00AM

Jones, Khyle Arnold 1 9:00AM

Karauti, Clement Tupou 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Andrew Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Corey James Shane 1 9:00AM

Kingi, Allan Pohe Pohe 1 9:00AM

Lane, Jessecia May, Miss 1 9:00AM

Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM

Lofthouse, Jessica Rochelle 1 9:00AM

Lomas, Kardell Rebecca, Ms 1 9:00AM

Lual, Tong Tong 1 9:00AM

Lyon, Clint 1 9:00AM

Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Madden, Anthony Mark 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Marcus Bertram 1 9:00AM

Mcerlean, Aaron James 1 9:00AM

Mcwilliams, Michael Antonio M 1 9:00AM

Menary, Rochelle Catherine 1 9:00AM

Mendes, Russel Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Muller, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murdoch, Steven 1 9:00AM

Nuss, Graham David, Mr 1 9:00AM

O'Sullivan, Cindee Lee 1 9:00AM

Pabai, Joshua Patrick 1 8:30AM

Page, Dale James 1 9:00AM

Pearce, Joshua Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Amie Judith 1 9:00AM

Peterson, Casey Rose, Ms 1 9:00AM

Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Ethan Andrew 1 9:00AM

Prasser, Kylie Amanda, Miss 1 9:00AM

Preston, Kyesha Meree 1 9:00AM

Price, Karne Brayden 1 8:30AM

Reed, Kerry Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Braydon Wayne 1 9:00AM

Reidy, Rebbeca Louise, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Janelle Esther 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Rebecca May 1 9:00AM

Rowe, Natasha Julie Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Sabine, Dann'Ll Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM

Schulz, Heidi Patricia, Miss 2 10:00AM

Sellick, Daniel Edward 2 9:00AM

Shakespeare, Tyla James Anthony 1 9:00AM

Sibbick, Billyjack-Kerrie 1 9:00AM

Skates, Jordan Daniel 1 9:00AM

Skinner, Danniel Kenneth Eric 1 9:00AM

Springall, Denise Jean, Ms 1 9:00AM

Springall, Tracey Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stanley, Gabrielle Chris 1 9:00AM

Stephan, Maree Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Stott, Vanessa Marie 1 9:00AM

Sua, Onosai Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tai, Sugalu, Miss 1 9:00AM

Tara, Waisea 1 9:00AM

Tierney, Steven Patrick 1 9:00AM

Tolan, Tamara Liegh-Anne 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Adam Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tweedie, Darrin Michael 1 9:00AM

Tydd, Peter Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Uolo, Belinda Siava, Ms 1 9:00AM

Vidler, Tammy Louise 1 8:30AM

Vidler, Tammy Louise 1 9:00AM

Vidler-Trace, Ashleigh Jane 1 9:00AM

Wales, Justin Francis 1 9:00AM

Walker, Damien Temahure Whairir 1 9:00AM

Warner, Shaquille Marty Colin 1 9:00AM

Watson, Kerrie Anne 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jayden Lee 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joshua Winston 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Tupara Rotoaatara 1 9:00AM

Wyllie, Jennifer Kay, Mrs 1 9:00AM