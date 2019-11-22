IN COURT: Full names of 134 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Adamski, Ashley Keith 1 9:00AM
Alsop, Scott Grant 1 9:00AM
Ardill, Amy Rose 8 9:00AM
Arme, Tyrone-Jordan James 1 9:00AM
Atkinson, Letechia Pauline 1 9:00AM
Aukuso, Loreta 1 9:00AM
Barclay, James Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Barclay, James Malcom, Mr 1 9:00AM
Barney, Prince, Mr 8 9:00AM
Barney, Prince, Mr 8 10:00AM
Beaton, Mark Laurence 1 9:00AM
Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM
Blair, William Benjamin Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bond, Justin Andrew 5 9:00AM
Bond, Percy 1 9:00AM
Borland, Corey Jay 8 10:00AM
Bowles, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brennan, Mark 1 9:00AM
Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM
Brown, Ashley Rhys 1 9:00AM
Brown, Christopher William 1 9:00AM
Butler, Timothy William, Mr 7 9:00AM
Calwell, Julian Charles 2 9:00AM
Carter, Steven James 1 9:00AM
Clamp, Kayleigh Ann 1 9:00AM
Cobby, Regina Julie 1 9:00AM
Coles, Jennifer Mary 1 9:00AM
Collins, Aviu 1 8:30AM
Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Corten, Janis Marie 1 9:00AM
Couchy, Bruce Mark 1 9:00AM
Cracknell, Byron Jeremy 1 9:00AM
Davis, Michael Barry 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Jodie Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Dimitrov, Shaun Vanw, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dodd, Tiffany Ann 1 9:00AM
Dougherty, John Todd Hamilton 1 9:00AM
Dumbrell, James William 1 9:00AM
Duncan, Kamahl 2 10:00AM
Duncan, Kamahl Jeremy Scott 2 10:00AM
Duncan, Kamahl Jeremy Scott 2 9:00AM
Eager, Mitchel Raymond 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Giovanni 1 9:00AM
Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 9:00AM
Flavell, Tamanakau, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fox, Melissa Jane 2 10:00AM
Ganeshka 1 9:00AM
Georgetown, Quaden Keith 1 9:00AM
Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM
Groll, Julian 1 9:00AM
Hall, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Hancock, Melina Maree 1 9:00AM
Harrison, Phennel 1 9:00AM
Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM
Hibbard, Peter Allen John 1 9:00AM
Higgs, Matthew Alexander 1 9:00AM
Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM
Hobbs, Melissa Clair 1 9:00AM
Hobbs, Rikki-Lee Elissa 1 9:00AM
Hoffman, Shane Donald 2 9:00AM
Holmes, Anthony Jade Liam 1 9:00AM
Hooper, Bernice Caroline 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Danial Kial, Mr 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Joshua Thomas 1 9:00AM
Jones, Bradley Graham 1 9:00AM
Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Knopke, Sarah Jayne 1 9:00AM
Kochardy, Vajk 1 9:00AM
Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lomas, Eniez 1 9:00AM
Macfie, Priscilla Jayne 1 9:00AM
Madden, David 7 9:00AM
Madden, James Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mataafa, Farao Iosefo 1 9:00AM
Mayes, Julieanne 8 10:00AM
Mcconnell, Adam Steve 1 9:00AM
Mccutchen, Rachel Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, David Jack Campbell 7 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Lauren Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Murray, Dion Douglas 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Neville, Helen Joy 1 9:00AM
Newman, Christopher James 2 9:00AM
Norio, Dale John, Mr 7 9:00AM
Okot, Godfrey Paul 1 9:00AM
Olsen, Sven Oscar, Mr 1 9:00AM
Oreb, Roy Antony 1 9:00AM
O'Toole, Hardy Mitchell, Mr 8 9:00AM
Owens, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Trevor James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Paton, Tyreece Patrick 1 9:00AM
Pedersen, Amie Judith 2 9:00AM
Pedersen, Amie Judith 2 10:00AM
Phillott, Anthony Pender, Mr 7 9:00AM
Pittman, Hayley Renee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Pomate, Michael Luapepe 1 9:00AM
Powles, Sherrie Francis 1 9:00AM
Reck, Lachlan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Riccardo, Harrison John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Tyson James 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Rebecca May 1 9:00AM
Sharp, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Aaron Denmon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Bernadette Mary, Miss 2 9:00AM
Smith, Bernadette Mary, Miss 8 9:00AM
Smith, Samuel Taylor 1 9:00AM
Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Stephens, Jodie Leigh 2 9:00AM
Stevens, Robert Mark 1 9:00AM
Stevenson, Shane Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sulubhoror, Abdullahi 1 9:00AM
Summerville, Allen Trevor 1 9:00AM
Szymula, Daniel Dominic 1 9:00AM
Szymula, Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM
Thomsen, Trent Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tiata, Tytas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Townsend, Jamie Leigh, Ms 1 9:00AM
Turner, Glenn William 1 9:00AM
Urbano, Leigh John 1 9:00AM
Vardy, Kelly Louise 1 9:00AM
Walden, Cricket Jamiee 1 9:00AM
Warren-Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM
Watson, Lucas James 1 9:00AM
Weazel, Roy Thomas Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wells, Kristal Gaye 1 9:00AM
Williams, Mathew Micheal James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Scott Murray 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Simi 1 9:00AM
Woodforth, James Christopher Jarn 1 9:00AM