IN COURT: Full names of 133 people in Ipswich court today

Abbey, Joshua William 1 9:00AM

Alexander, Naomi Joy 1 9:00AM

Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM

Barber, Veronica Antionette 1 9:00AM

Bax, Theodorus Gerardus 1 9:00AM

Bebbington, Samantha Lee-Rose 1 9:00AM

Bell, Angela Grace Lorraine, Mrs 3 9:00AM

Bell, Shane Robert 1 9:00AM

Blaber, Dannielle Mandy 3 10:00AM

Borland, Corey Jay 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Boyter, Luca Burke 1 9:00AM

Bravo, Randal Wade 1 9:00AM

Brett, Aastine Jade 1 9:00AM

Briese, Tristian William 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Danny Lee 1 9:00AM

Brown, Gregg William 2 11:00AM

Burden, Joshua Edward 1 9:00AM

Burton, Conrad Lee 2 11:00AM

Campbell, Edward John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cavanough, Luke Owen 1 9:00AM

Cawley, Joshua James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Latayne Riana 1 9:00AM

Collins, Steven Jay 1 9:00AM

Connors, Rosemary, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 1 9:00AM

Cosgrove, Geordi Michael 1 9:00AM

Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM

Dalton, Maria-Marica 1 8:30AM

Daumann, Liam Mathew 1 9:00AM

Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Jodie Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Demiranda, Melissa Estrada 1 9:00AM

Deng, Atem Akau 2 10:00AM

Devlin, Amy Maree 1 9:00AM

Dodd, Tiffany Ann 1 9:00AM

Ennis, Andrew 1 9:00AM

Evans, Jae Allen, Mr 2 9:00AM

Ferguson, Tamara Marie 2 11:00AM

Fetu-Onofia, Faith Samelu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fitzgibbon, Luke Simon 2 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 5 9:00AM

Gadd, Jeremy William Harold 1 9:00AM

Galton, Maree Theresa, Miss 5 9:00AM

Gander, Peter James 1 9:00AM

Gilbert, Mathew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Givney, Bree Dawn, Miss 1 9:00AM

Graham, Douglas Stewart Dixon 1 9:00AM

Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM

Greenup, Garrath John Ross 1 9:00AM

Greggor, Andrew Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Ha, Duy Phuong 1 9:00AM

Hadland, Sean John 1 9:00AM

Hall, Kevin John 2 9:00AM

Haywood, Andrew Wayne 1 8:30AM

Hazard, Tina Kathleen 1 9:00AM

Healy, Reyce John 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Justine Elma Francis 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Jessica Kayla 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnston, Christopher Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jones, Emily Myra, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jones, Jane Maree 1 8:30AM

Jones-Mahoney, Bryce Thomas 1 9:00AM

Kemmis, Hannah Martina, Ms 1 9:00AM

Kiri Kiri, Rewiri Pom, Mr 1 9:00AM

Likidis, Tracy Leigh 1 9:00AM

Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lomas, Eniez 1 9:00AM

Lomas, Kardell Rebecca, Ms 3 10:00AM

Long, Andrew Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mack, Brendan Andrew 1 8:30AM

Mackay, Bronwyn Lee 1 9:00AM

Madden, David 1 8:30AM

Madden, James Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Martin, Dymetha May 1 9:00AM

Mcalister, Tanya-Maree 1 9:00AM

Mccarthy, Taylah Morgan, Miss 1 8:30AM

Mcguire, Christopher Patrick James 1 9:00AM

Melville, Nathaniel Harry 2 10:00AM

Menzel, Travis John 1 9:00AM

Minett, Aiden 1 9:00AM

Minett, Aiden Leonard 1 9:00AM

Morris, Eric Robert Stephen 1 9:00AM

Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Mark Allan 2 11:00AM

Ngapo, Rangitaane Hoani Bishop 1 9:00AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM

Nixon, Kelly Ann 1 9:00AM

Norford, Tyra Maureen, Miss 1 9:00AM

O'Reilly, Brooke Logan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Owole, Emmanuel Jamus 1 9:00AM

Payne, Blake Connor 1 9:00AM

Pearson, Shea Megan 1 9:00AM

Pearson, Tennille Louise 1 9:00AM

Perera, Chathura Demuthu 1 8:30AM

Pettigrew, Leigh Vincent 1 9:00AM

Pettyborne, Kennedy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Phillott, Anthony Pender, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pinkerton, Corey Barrington Vine 1 9:00AM

Presgrave, Joel Peter 1 9:00AM

Reuter-Clark, Hayden 2 10:00AM

Rice, Peter Winston 1 9:00AM

Rowe, Duane Raymond John 1 9:00AM

Rowe, Natasha Julie Anne 3 10:00AM

Sau, Mike Maiuu 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Keon Norman, Mr 1 9:00AM

Schwartz, John Phillip 1 8:30AM

Shoobridge, Anthony Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sisodia, Ankit 2 9:00AM

Smith, Arnet Mary Abagail 1 9:00AM

Smith, Malcolm Daniel 1 9:00AM

Smith, Matthew Dylan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Shawn Jason John 1 9:00AM

Stevenson, Quinton Donald Allan, Mr 2 9:00AM

Stewart, Stephen 1 8:30AM

Stone, Travis Benjamin 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Tydd, Peter Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wallis, Laikan Cody-Lee 1 9:00AM

Watt, Jacinta Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Wauchope, Natasha 1 9:00AM

Webb, Leanne Marie 1 9:00AM

White, Jolene Melissa 1 9:00AM

Wilkinson, Brooke Louise 1 8:30AM

Willoughby, James Robert Spencer 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Phillip John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wright, Mark Andrew, Mr 1 8:30AM

