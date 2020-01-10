IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Adidela, Jaison 1 9:00AM

Ah-Wang, Raewyne Jade 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM

Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM

Au, Salafai Tauapai, Mr 1 9:00AM

Au, Salafai Tuapai 1 9:00AM

Bakens, Cody Lee 2 9:00AM

Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr 2 9:00AM

Baldwin, Sean Michael 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Lucas James 1 9:00AM

Bean, Jaimie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM

Beveridge, Caleb Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brady, Legend Angelene, Miss 1 9:00AM

Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM

Bunker, Shane Anthony 1 9:00AM

Bunker, Shane Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Edward John, Mr 7 9:00AM

Carlson, Erena Emily 1 9:00AM

Carter, Ross Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Claut, Donna Maree Susana 7 9:00AM

Cleary, Duane Andrew 1 9:00AM

Coles, Christopher Graeme 1 9:00AM

Collins, Edgar James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Coolwell, Jimmia Dannielle 8 9:00AM

Dawson, John Clifford 1 9:00AM

Dean, Shannon James 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Peter Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Sky Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Egan, Jeremy Lee 1 9:00AM

Eldridge, Brock-Lazz 1 9:00AM

Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM

Fitzpatrick, Michelle Anne 1 9:00AM

Fox, Kim Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Frost, Jacob 1 9:00AM

Frost, Jacob William 1 9:00AM

Gentry-Pike, Luke Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gillespie, Colin Raymond John 1 9:00AM

Graham, Don Carlos Dar 1 9:00AM

Gray, Rebekah Lillian Florence 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Jayke Patrick 1 9:00AM

Hammond, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Hardiman, Hazel Ann Kahurangi, Ms 1 9:00AM

Harlow, Shayla Rose 2 9:00AM

Harman, Loretta Anne, Miss 8 9:00AM

Hawes, Kylie Anne 1 9:00AM

Hayden, Steven John 1 8:30AM

Heggie, Gary Michael 1 9:00AM

Henry, Lewis William 1 9:00AM

Higgs, Matthew Alexander 2 9:00AM

Hill, Mitchell Robert 1 9:00AM

Hill, Richard Vincent 1 9:00AM

Hodkinson, Adam Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hooper, Melissa 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Joshua Thomas 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Mathew John 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Patrick Kelly, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Rebel Dee 1 9:00AM

Keresoma, Ofisa 1 9:00AM

Lawson, Mayah Beryl 1 9:00AM

Lee, Colin John, Mr 2 9:00AM

Lehmann, James Alexander 1 9:00AM

Leota, Tuitoga Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Long, Donna Maree 1 9:00AM

Low, Anthony James 1 9:00AM

Mahe, Tipilisio Ngalungalu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mala, Lise 1 9:00AM

Manz, Mitchell James Stanley 1 9:00AM

Matehaere, Douglas Wiremu 1 9:00AM

Mazur, Robert Peter David 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Jake Peter 1 9:30AM

Mcclenaghan, Donna Joy, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Mccolm, Casey James 1 9:00AM

Mcdonaugh, Troy James 8 10:00AM

Mcglinn, Erika Ty Hamilton 2 9:00AM

Mcmanus, Bryan J 1 9:00AM

Mcmanus, Bryan Joseph 1 9:00AM

Mealin, David William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mould, Pauline Enid, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mules, Amanda Lee 1 9:00AM

Muller, Gregory Paul 1 9:00AM

Murray, Bradley James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mwibilicha, Baruani 1 9:00AM

Myers, Ricky-Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Obeid, Amira, Miss 1 9:00AM

O'Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM

Parker, Anji 1 9:00AM

Parker, Leah Roslyn 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Jacqueline Grace 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Mariah Michelle Jaylee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Payne, Robert Peter David 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Amie Judith 1 9:00AM

Pendlebury-King, Andrew William 1 9:00AM

Pesamino, Valiano Tapasu 1 9:00AM

Postelthwaite, Blake Wayde 1 9:00AM

Quick, Riley-James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rampton, Bianca Lee 8 10:00AM

Rampton, Bianca Lee 8 9:00AM

Rose, Trishaye Alice-Louise 1 9:00AM

Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM

Ryan, Martin Christopher 1 9:00AM

Scott, Joshua Clifford James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Kirk Foy 1 9:00AM

Smith, Shawn Jason John 7 9:00AM

Smith, Shawn Jason John, Mr 7 9:00AM

Squires, Arlena Kay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stelling, Jade Teresa 1 9:00AM

Talafua, Faitala Taylor 1 9:00AM

Te Kiri, Eruana Henare 1 9:00AM

Thorne, Joshua Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Urbano, Leigh John 1 9:00AM

Vaa, Vaa Apelu 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM

Vinson, Ross Allan 1 9:00AM

Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walters, Raymond John 1 9:00AM

Warry, Dylan Bryan William John 1 9:00AM

Warwick, Jason 1 9:00AM

Watkins, Tamika Coral 8 9:00AM

White, Jeshua Guy 1 9:00AM

Williams, Toby Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Kim Joanne 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Liam John Eden 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Viliamu Faiaoga 1 9:00AM

Wright, Joseph James 1 8:30AM

Wyatt, Robert Christopher 1 9:00AM



