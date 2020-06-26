IN COURT: Full names of 128 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abajo, Charlies 1 9:00AM
Ah-Kuoi, Lilly 1 9:00AM
Alberts, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Alexander, Christopher Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Brendan John Paul 6 9:00AM
Anderson, Brendan John Paul 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM
Aukuso, Loreta 1 9:00AM
Bagenal, Brandon James 1 9:00AM
Baker, Warwick Michael 1 9:00AM
Bell, Jodie-Maree Kylee, Miss 1 8:30AM
Bobak Brown, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM
Bosen, Jacob Charles 1 9:00AM
Brown, Melissa Lee 1 9:00AM
Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burch, Candice Lee 1 9:00AM
Burns, Mary-Ellen Kathleen 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM
Cavies, Matthew Simeon 8 9:00AM
Cawthorne, Ryan Star 1 9:00AM
Clark, Adam 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Norman Frank, Mr 1 9:00AM
Coles, Christopher Graeme 6 9:00AM
Cook, Adam Harley 1 9:00AM
Coolwell, Lance Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Coutts, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM
Currie, David Noel 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Gary John 1 9:00AM
Dimitropoulos, Alexandros 1 9:00AM
Doolan, Mahalia Grace, Miss 1 9:00AM
Downes, Sarah Lynette 1 9:00AM
Downing, Mark William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Drzazga, Michael Janusz 1 9:00AM
Dynevor, Neville George 1 9:00AM
Ehrnholm, Arne Valdermar 1 9:00AM
Fetoai, Coskey Sunny 1 9:00AM
Filipine, Ramon Steve Max, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fox, Harley Mark 1 8:30AM
Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 9:00AM
Gesler, Jade Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Glancey, Tracey Leigh-Ann, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Goltz, Deanna Abigal Marie 1 9:00AM
Graham, Brandon Richard 1 9:00AM
Green, Bo Gary 1 9:00AM
Green, Jessica Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Guttenbeil, Moses Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Beejay Eruera 1 9:00AM
Healy, Kayne Kevin 1 9:00AM
Hepple, Krystle 1 9:00AM
Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM
Hibbert, Kyle James 1 9:00AM
Hodcroft, Brendan Bradley 1 9:00AM
Holloway-Williams, Lauren Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM
Hunt, Jesse Lee 1 9:00AM
Irwin, Jay William Damien, Mr 6 9:00AM
Johnson, Rita-Anne Godschall 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Virginia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jones Robinson, Tyeeshia Elizabath June, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jones Robinson, Tyeeshia Elizabath June, Miss 1 8:30AM
Jones, Amie Leanne 1 9:00AM
Kaio, Kaleb Blayne 1 8:30AM
Kamanda, Priscilla 1 9:00AM
Keegan, Christopher George Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kennett, Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kenyon, Zoey Alexandra 1 9:00AM
Keys, Trevor Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Kiem, Ronald Ray 1 9:00AM
Kifamunyanja, Arafat Mucunguzi 1 8:30AM
Kingi, Codie Daniell Mere Ber, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kon, Ateng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM
Kopa, Rowlin Toby, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lambert, Luke Matthew 1 9:00AM
Langley, Ninatasha Anne 1 9:00AM
Levao, Leighlani Temukisa 1 9:00AM
Lumley, Joshua Willem 1 9:00AM
Mahoney, Jake Morris 6 9:00AM
Malone, Amanda Jane 1 8:30AM
Malone, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM
Masso, Nathania 1 9:00AM
Mast, Joseph Josea Paul 6 10:00AM
Mast, Joseph Josea Paul 6 9:00AM
Mato, Kyler-Aric Stevie-Jay 1 9:00AM
Mccartney, Carissa Anne 1 9:00AM
Mccasker, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM
Mcewan, Addison Sean James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcgrady, Wayne William 1 9:00AM
Mchugh, Luke Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcmillan, Troy Leonard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Melhop, Lucas John 5 9:00AM
Melville, Adam Benjamin, Mr 5 9:00AM
Meszaros, Gabrielle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Milner, Stacy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Milovale, Romeo 1 9:00AM
Morony, Rebecca Judith 1 9:00AM
Mugford, Karann Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Notoa, Junior Uiti 1 8:30AM
O'Donnell, Barry William 1 9:00AM
Pabricks, Adrian James 1 9:00AM
Parker, Dylan Collin Cuffley 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Pollard, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pyne, Sharon Lesley 1 9:00AM
Rathborne, Shaun Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM
Reader, Aleisha Yvonne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Reid, Elwyne Anthony 1 9:00AM
Rigby, John Adrian, Mr 5 9:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 8:30AM
Roe, Travis Richard 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rowe, Ben Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Shaun Phillip Archie 1 9:00AM
Sellars, Gregory Edward 1 9:00AM
Smith, Clarissa Anne 1 9:00AM
Somerville, Tia Jeanette 1 8:30AM
Somerville, Tia Jeanette 1 9:00AM
Stevenson, Shane Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sweeney, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Tolliday, Liam Beau 1 9:00AM
Ungerer-Dean, Shawn Alan Charles 1 9:00AM
Watson, Romney Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wilkinson, Kylie Sandra 1 9:00AM
Willett, Dean George 5 9:00AM
Willett, Dean George, Mr 5 9:00AM
Wyatt, Robert Christopher 1 8:30AM
Wyllie, Shawn James 1 9:00AM