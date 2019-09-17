IN COURT: Full names of 127 people in Ipswich court today

New Ipswich District Court Judge: After nine years in the role, Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol will move to Brisbane Court.He will be replaced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC. In court on Tuesday, Judge Koppenol was recognised for his "brisk and vigorous approach" to the role.

New Ipswich District Court Judge: After nine years in the role, Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol will move to Brisbane Court.He will be replaced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC. In court on Tuesday, Judge Koppenol was recognised for his "brisk and vigorous approach" to the role. David Nielsen

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Alley, Ward Albert Underwood, Mr 1 9:00AM

Alsop, Scott Grant 1 9:00AM

Araneda, Brook Shannon 1 9:00AM

Au, Peter 1 9:00AM

Baker, Clinton Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ballah, Forkpah 1 9:00AM

Bannerman, Amanda Jane 5 10:30AM

Barney, Prince, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bayliss, Sarah 1 9:00AM

Beard, Justice Khadija Pauline 1 9:00AM

Beazley, Timothy Clemant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Bio-Recycle Australia Pty Ltd 5 10:30AM

Blades, Jordon Philip 5 10:30AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Bond, Emmett Blayne 1 9:00AM

Bond, Joshua Raymond 1 8:30AM

Bradford, Jemma Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Burden, Joshua Edward 1 9:00AM

Burgess, Holly Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Bushnell, Andrew Paul Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Caldwell, Courtney Louise 1 9:00AM

Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM

Cant, Tabatha Raye 5 9:00AM

Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms 1 9:00AM

Caruana, Kerrie-Ann Amee 5 10:30AM

Chong, Damon Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Samuel James 1 9:00AM

Collingwood, Aaron Slade 1 9:00AM

Compton, Keneya Wy-Dene 1 9:00AM

Croswell, Ashka Barry 1 9:00AM

Dall, Nathan Lyle 5 10:30AM

Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dempster, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM

Dixon, Jake Barry 5 10:30AM

Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM

Edmondson, Jason Dean 1 9:00AM

Egan, Jeremy Lee 1 9:00AM

Fackler, Justin Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Fleming, Adam Wayne 1 9:00AM

Fox, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Troy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fuller, Bradley Alan 1 9:00AM

Garang, Chol Deng 5 9:00AM

Gibbons, Victor Phillip John 1 9:00AM

Graham, Don Carlos Dar 1 8:30AM

Hancock, Angela Mary 1 9:00AM

Hancock, Angela Mary, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hanson, Russell Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hastie, Daniel Bruce 5 9:00AM

Hay, Rebecca Emily 1 9:00AM

Hazard, Tina Kathleen 1 9:00AM

Herry, Daniel James Phillip 1 9:00AM

Hildrew, Jordan James 1 9:00AM

Hohnke, Lee Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Holt, Braydon John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hosking, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Janssen, David Joseph 5 10:30AM

Jones, Kyl Anthony 5 10:30AM

Kaatz, Justin Wade 1 9:00AM

Kaio, Kaleb Blayne 1 9:00AM

Kerslake, David Mark 5 10:30AM

Laaman, Robyn Jane 5 10:30AM

Langley, Ninatasha Anne 1 9:00AM

Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Le Plastrier, Talia June 1 9:00AM

Le, Dieu Hien Thi 1 9:00AM

Lesniewski, Jason Lee 1 9:00AM

Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Loader, Renai Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Lofthouse, Jessica Rochelle 1 9:00AM

Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM

Lynch, Jason Christopher 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Joel Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mawhinney, Steven James Andrew, Mr 5 9:00AM

Mayes, Julieanne 1 9:00AM

Mccumstie, Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckinnon, Kyela 1 9:00AM

Millard, Gregory John, Mr 5 9:00AM

Miller, Shereea Anne 1 9:00AM

Mimi, Emma Marie 1 9:00AM

Missi, George Jacob Moran, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murray, Hayden Anthony 1 9:00AM

Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM

Nyamuzinga, George 5 10:30AM

Oram, Kobi Daniel 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Jody Allen Keith 5 10:30AM

Paratene, Pauline Awhina Louisa La 1 9:00AM

Parkes, Klynton Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pepperell, Philip David 5 10:30AM

Price, Dylan Conrad 1 9:00AM

Queensland Department Of Transport And Main Roads 5 9:00AM

Quinn, Damien Charles 1 9:00AM

Raimona, Kathryn Louise, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Rayner, Lea 1 9:00AM

Rayner, Lea Anne 1 9:00AM

Reader, Aleisha Yvonne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Reed, Zak Samuel Thomas 5 9:00AM

Rissmann, Alan Trevor 5 10:30AM

Rose, Trishaye Alice-Louise 1 9:00AM

Russell, Damion John 5 9:00AM

Saunders, Desanya Nancy Rose 1 9:00AM

Schmidt, Mark Anthony 1 9:00AM

Schmidt, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Silk, Christopher Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Sola, Sinauaitu'U 1 9:00AM

Stamp, Ian Michael 5 10:30AM

Stephan, Anton Vince Owen 1 9:00AM

Strange, Travis Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Sturdy, Benjamin Leigh 1 9:00AM

Surman, Gregory Raymond 1 8:30AM

Taylor, Andrew Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Daniel James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tonga, Mataele Utoikamanu Esau, Mr 1 9:00AM

Townsend, Kevin John 5 9:00AM

Uisa, Ropeti 5 9:00AM

Vucinic, Nathan Luke 1 9:00AM

Wang, Changju 1 9:00AM

Ware, Daniel Patrick 1 9:00AM

Warry, Tye Wayne 1 9:00AM

Watts, Shane Robert 1 9:00AM

Watts, Shan'Elle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Whittred, Donald Alexander 1 9:00AM

Williams, Richard Lee 1 9:00AM

Willick, Jed David 5 10:30AM