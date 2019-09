IN COURT: Full names of 125 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Akavi, Tama Parua Tiare 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM

Arnott, Charles Thomas 1 9:00AM

Arou, Abuk G M, Ms 1 9:00AM

Atem, Ayak Atem Bul 1 9:00AM

Axess Debt Management 5 10:30AM

Bahsa, Aiden Jamil 1 9:00AM

Baker, Kieren Matthew Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ballah, Forkpah 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Lucas James 1 9:00AM

Barton, Christopher Steven 5 9:00AM

Baughman, Peter Andrew, Mr 5 9:00AM

Bentley, Gary John 5 9:00AM

Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bond, Percy 4 9:00AM

Bosel, Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bradford, Jemma Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Broadbere, Allistair Stuart 1 9:00AM

Brown, Eric Robert 1 9:00AM

Brown, Fofoga Angela 5 10:30AM

Burden, Joshua Edward 1 9:00AM

Burke, Terrance 5 10:30AM

Burns, Cristal Lee 1 9:00AM

Burns, Dylon Jason Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Busuttil, Ethan Edward 1 9:00AM

Challinger, Chynna Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Child, Joseph Colin 5 9:00AM

Cimarkus, Nickla 1 9:00AM

Claridge, Mark Edward 5 9:00AM

Clark, Wendy Leanne 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Bryce Eben 1 9:00AM

Cleaver, David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Cook, Richard John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Corcoran, Tristan Xavier 1 9:00AM

Cutter, Jeffrey James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dau, Dau Chol 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Brodie James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Department Of Transport And Main Roads 5 9:00AM

Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM

Doumbouya, Yalikha 1 9:00AM

Duany, Gatwech Guol 5 9:00AM

Duncan, Kamahl 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Kamahl Jeremy Scott 1 9:00AM

Durkin, Scott Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Eastell, Corey John, Mr 5 9:00AM

Emelio, Sale, Mr 1 9:00AM

Erihe-Schaeffer, Saphfire Angel 1 9:00AM

Evans, Casey Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

Fackler, Justin Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Fielding, Gregg Wesley 5 9:00AM

Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM

Fox, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM

Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 9:00AM

Galagher, Louisa Hui-Min 5 10:30AM

George, Jacob Jimmy Lee 1 9:00AM

Goddard, Leon Walter Robert 1 9:00AM

Gosley, Dayle 5 10:30AM

Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gregor, Fae Isabell 1 9:00AM

Harris, Daniel Joseph 5 9:00AM

Hayden, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Hewatt, Stacey Ann, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Hodge, Craig Raymond 1 9:00AM

Horton, David Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jones, Rhyce Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 9:00AM

Karner, Kylie 5 10:30AM

Kennedy, Christopher Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kopelke, Todd Justin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lamin, Mark Anthony, Mr 5 9:00AM

Le Roux, Michelle 5 10:30AM

Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM

Lenske, Daniel Gary 1 9:00AM

Lohmann, Raffael Timo, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Makatoa, Mac Junior Makahesi 1 8:30AM

Manning, Shannon Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Massey, Tamica Patricia Anne 1 9:00AM

Mathiang, Majok Manyok, Mr 5 9:00AM

Mcgrady, Koby Emily 1 9:00AM

Missi, George Jacob Moran, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morrison, Jack William 1 9:00AM

Morse, Trenton Guy 1 9:00AM

Morton, Dominic Anthony 5 9:00AM

Mules, Amanda Lee 1 9:00AM

Murray, Timothy John 1 9:00AM

Nicholas, Heidi 5 10:30AM

Nicholas, Mark 5 10:30AM

Nowlan, Trevor John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ogden, Andrew John 1 8:30AM

O'Toole, Hardy Mitchell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Park View Lodge (Qld) Pty Ltd 5 10:30AM

Partridge, Clinton Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Paul, Bryce Anthony 1 9:00AM

Poppleiers, Larissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Quinn, Damien Charles 1 9:00AM

Quinn, Damien Charles 1 8:30AM

Quinn, James Roy 1 9:00AM

Redman, Alex Andrew, Mr 1 8:30AM

Redman, Alex Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rose, Trishaye Alice-Louise 1 9:00AM

Sant, David Steven 1 9:00AM

Sapiano, Joseph James 5 9:00AM

Schneider, Jason Paul 1 9:00AM

Sedgwick, Lakita Marie 1 9:00AM

Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 1 9:00AM

Sibbick, Billyjack-Kerrie 1 9:00AM

Slattery, Brett Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sondergard, Dylan Richard 1 9:00AM

Springall, Amanda Jayne 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Daniel Paul 1 9:00AM

Strange, Travis Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Gary Russell 5 9:00AM

Swan, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tobane, Dennis Bryan 1 9:00AM

Trudgett, Lisa Jane 1 9:00AM

Ward, Geoffrey Ian Seth 1 9:00AM

Watson, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Whittred, Donald Alexander 1 9:00AM

Woodforth, James Christopher Jarn 1 8:30AM

Wraight, Talitha Renee 1 9:00AM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM