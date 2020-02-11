IN COURT: Full names of 122 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Aleera, Ezekiel Malual, Mr 5 9:00AM
Barnaby, Marcus Sebastian John 1 9:00AM
Barnes, Lucas James 1 9:00AM
Bekendam, Gerrit, Mr 5 9:00AM
Blackburn, Jamie Stephen 1 9:00AM
Boardman, Tamzin, Miss 5 9:00AM
Bond, Alex Jake, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Amanda Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Brooks, John Henry Hilton 1 9:00AM
Brown, Danielle Linda 1 9:00AM
Brown, Eric Robert 1 9:00AM
Brozic, Myles Warren 1 9:00AM
Burke, Terrance 5 10:30AM
Campbell, Joshua James 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Noel Leonard 1 9:00AM
Cheetham, Leesa Jan 5 9:00AM
Collins, Daryl Michael 1 9:00AM
Collins, Shanna Marie 5 10:30AM
Cooper, Glenn Davor, Mr 1 9:00AM
Covey, Aaron Leonard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Creese-Daniels, Briden Edis 1 9:00AM
Crittenden, Bradley Robert 1 9:00AM
Cumerford, Peter Desmond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dibb, Liam Stuart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Keith Patrick 1 9:00AM
Ebsworth, Kimberley Rose 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Matthew Aaron 1 9:00AM
Edwin, Karl Bryan 5 9:00AM
Elder, Dylan John Paul, Mr 1 8:30AM
Exposure Real Estate Qld Pty Ltd 5 10:30AM
Faulkner, Rachel Ann 1 9:00AM
Fechner, Andrew Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM
Figura, Wesley John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Fredrickson, Richard Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Galagher, Louisa Hui-Min 5 10:30AM
Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gardeniers, Mathew Paul 5 9:00AM
Gibson, Lachlan Deans 1 8:30AM
Gordon, Aaron William 1 9:00AM
Gosley, Dayle 5 10:30AM
Grant, Dane George 1 9:00AM
Gray, Daniel Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Kris William 1 9:00AM
Hall, Robert Raymond 1 9:00AM
Hancock, Melina Maree 1 9:00AM
Hellyer, Jay Ashley 5 9:00AM
Hendry, Craig David 1 9:00AM
Hensley, Larissa Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM
Jenkins, Adam Grant Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Jensen, Andrew Benjamin 5 9:00AM
Joyce, Daniel William 5 9:00AM
Juach Thiew, Deng 1 9:00AM
Kaddour, Richard 1 9:00AM
Karner, Kylie 5 10:30AM
Kearney, Tylah Jaye 5 9:00AM
Kent, Harley Robert 1 9:00AM
Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 1 9:00AM
Kwai, Ryan Cody 1 9:00AM
Leiataua, Siaosi 1 8:30AM
Levack, Keith Stewart 1 9:00AM
Loizou, Luke Matthew John, Mr 4 8:30AM
Mackinnon, Callum Alexander 1 9:00AM
Manderson, James Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Taylor Iris 1 8:30AM
Marsters, Adam Turn 1 9:00AM
Massina, Dion 5 10:30AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcdermott, Samantha Shae, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mcglinn, Erika Ty Hamilton 1 9:00AM
Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcrae, Sharon Lee 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Chris John 1 9:00AM
Moloney, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM
Moore, Ryan Anthony 1 9:00AM
Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 9:00AM
Morris, Tracey Naomi, Miss 1 9:00AM
Morrow, Cody Allan 1 9:00AM
Naqi, Syed Ali 5 9:00AM
O'Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM
Park View Lodge (Qld) Pty Ltd 5 10:30AM
Parsons, Ricky James 5 9:00AM
Pawluk, Damein 1 9:00AM
Peall, Mark Norman 1 9:00AM
Pettiford, Anthony 5 10:30AM
Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Ethan 1 9:00AM
Pihema, Rewa Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Plews, Thomas Le 1 9:00AM
Polgreen, Lane 1 9:00AM
Pyun, Junseok 1 9:00AM
Rickit, Jody Marie 1 9:00AM
Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM
Sadarakha, Agnes Angilo Bara 1 9:00AM
Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 4 9:00AM
Shepherd, Shannon Fay 1 9:00AM
Siciliani, Nathan Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Simmons, Caitlin Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Simon, Shaina Maxine 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shawn Jason John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Spitters, Geoffrey William 1 9:00AM
St Clair, Nicole Anne, Miss 1 8:30AM
Stevens, Troy Anthony 5 9:00AM
Straw, Peter 5 10:30AM
Stretton, Joshua Jonathon 1 9:00AM
Summerville, Joel Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Swanepoel, Tyron Eric 5 9:00AM
Taylor, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Dylan Lee 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Toma, Falenito Eric 1 9:00AM
Tomlinson, Kevin Roy 5 10:30AM
Tripp, Les William 1 9:00AM
Ungerer, Dannielle Veronica 1 10:06AM
Venslavovitch, Natalia Ivanovna, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wahl, Lucy Catherine 1 8:30AM
Wahl, Lucy Catherine 1 9:00AM
Walker, Ashley John William 1 8:30AM
Whitehurst, Liam 1 9:00AM
Whiting, Wade Edward 5 9:00AM