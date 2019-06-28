IN COURT: Full names of 122 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Ager, Courtnney Renee 1 9:00AM
Apech, Geu Aggrey 1 9:00AM
Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 1 9:00AM
Baker, Adrian George 1 8:30AM
Baker, Steven Martin 1 9:00AM
Balfour, Siyasanga Patrick 1 9:00AM
Beddow, Joshua Ray Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM
Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bergin, Kerry John 1 9:00AM
Bettinelli, Konan Jay 1 9:00AM
Birt, Shaun Jason 1 8:30AM
Bolton, William Joseph 1 9:00AM
Borchardt, Jordan John 1 9:00AM
Brown, William Kenneth James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Busby, Joshua Mark 1 9:00AM
Bye, Olivia Rose 1 9:00AM
Cabban, Jarid William 5 9:00AM
Carlisle, Evahna Jasmine 1 9:00AM
Carlo, Debra Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Cattanach, Zoe Marie 1 9:00AM
Condon, Mathew John 1 9:00AM
Connolly, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Craig, Matthew William 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM
Dederer, Mikayla 1 9:00AM
Distratis, Daniel Gregory 1 9:00AM
Dodds, Lisa Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Raymond Beau 1 9:00AM
Elliott, Teesha Lee 1 9:00AM
Fellows, Courtney Renee 2 9:00AM
Fiddes, Penny Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Fogarty, Lillian Olive 1 9:00AM
Forder, Jack L, Mr 1 9:00AM
Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM
Fullarton, Joel James 5 9:00AM
Fullarton, Joel James 5 10:00AM
Fuller, Matthew Michael Barry 1 9:00AM
Fuller, Matthew Michael Barry 1 8:30AM
Geaney, Kyle Maurice 1 9:00AM
Gentry-Pike, Shane Douglas Gentry, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gower, Alison Jeanette 1 9:00AM
Gozzard, Rusty Carolee 1 9:00AM
Hall, Brittany Eileen 1 9:00AM
Hall, Kevin John 1 9:00AM
Harries, Sarina Rose May 1 9:00AM
Hartwell, Michael Patrick Thomas 1 9:00AM
Hayne, Samantha Gay 1 9:00AM
Hazard, Sarita Madeline 1 9:00AM
Hazard, Sarita Madeline, Miss 1 9:00AM
Heath, Conor Nathan 1 9:00AM
Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 8:30AM
Heke, Jason Peter Paora 2 9:00AM
Hoang, Son Hai 2 9:00AM
Hobelt, Alister Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Holloway-Williams, Lauren Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM
Howe, Dion Marshall 1 9:00AM
Hunt, Jacob Dion 2 9:00AM
Hutley, Kyle William 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Ryan John 1 9:00AM
James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jones, Chad Edward 1 9:00AM
Keenan, Jacob Owen 1 9:00AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kristensen, Chantelle Rebecca 1 9:00AM
Lansdown, Justice Naomi 1 9:00AM
Laszuk, Kristy Lea, Ms 1 9:00AM
Lee, Colin John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM
Ludlow, Roger 1 9:00AM
Madden, Anthony Mark 1 9:00AM
Makepeace, Stuart Joseph 1 9:00AM
Marsh, Terry John 1 8:30AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcfarlane, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM
Mcintosh, Trudy Anne 1 9:00AM
Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcvoght, Randall Thomas 1 9:00AM
Mendes, Russel Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Metcalfe, Viper Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM
Moga, Falesalafai, Mr 1 9:00AM
Murray, Dion Douglas 1 9:00AM
North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM
Oberholzer, Barend Gerhardus, Mr 1 9:00AM
O'Brien, Ivy Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
O'Connor, Michael Joel, Mr 5 9:00AM
O'Sullivan, Cindee Lee 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 1 9:00AM
Patten, Jacinta, Miss 1 9:00AM
Peisker, Callum 1 9:00AM
Pilmer, Stewart Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pokorski, Luke Dean 1 9:00AM
Pritchard, Thomas Nicklaus Junior 1 9:00AM
Randell, Christopher Wayne 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Shadoe 4 9:00AM
Richardson, Brenda Lee 5 9:00AM
Riley-Winters, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM
Ritter, Zaine Roger 1 9:00AM
Robertson, Kelly Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Adina Marie 1 8:30AM
Robinson, Janelle Esther 1 9:00AM
Rooks, Blake Leigh Shapland, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roseneder, Jake Owen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Scott, Daniel Stephen, Mr 5 9:00AM
Siguenza, Marta Veronica 1 8:30AM
Smith, James Chase 1 9:00AM
Soloai, Tony Togia, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sondergard, Gavin David 5 9:00AM
Spinks, David Scott 1 9:00AM
Spiteri, Antonio Carmel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stegman, Brian Lee 1 9:00AM
Stephan, Maree Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Gary Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taito, Lalau Toa Pulu Te Tama 1 9:00AM
Taufaga Masunu, Uili, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taylor, William John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Togbah, Oded 1 9:00AM
Umpelby, Steven Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watson, Kerrie Anne 1 9:00AM
Western, Bronwyn Linda 1 9:00AM
Younie, Trent James 1 9:00AM