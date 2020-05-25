Menu
12 people are due in court today
Crime

IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

25th May 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 1 9:00AM

Bernard, Edward Stephen 1 9:00AM

Evans, Skye-Ann 1 9:00AM

Hall, Steve William 1 9:00AM

Hanna, Ronald Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jacobs, Leslie Johnson 1 9:00AM

Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 9:00AM

Saunders, William Peter Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Kirk Foy 1 9:00AM

Turner, Damian John 1 9:00AM

