IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 1 9:00AM
Bernard, Edward Stephen 1 9:00AM
Evans, Skye-Ann 1 9:00AM
Hall, Steve William 1 9:00AM
Hanna, Ronald Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jacobs, Leslie Johnson 1 9:00AM
Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 9:00AM
Saunders, William Peter Jeffery 1 9:00AM
Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Kirk Foy 1 9:00AM
Turner, Damian John 1 9:00AM