IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Brown, Jayden Jai 1 9:00AM

Ciantar, Richard 1 9:00AM

Daniell, Cameron Stephen 1 8:30AM

Francis, Craig Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Justin Douglas 1 9:00AM

Kennewell, Jordan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunoa, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Sutton, Daniel David 1 8:30AM

Turner, William Tyla Richard 1 9:00AM

Walsh, Paul Anthony 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jayden Lee 1 9:00AM