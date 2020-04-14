Menu
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
Rob Williams
IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

Darren Hallesy
14th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM

Dean, Jamie Ray 1 10:00AM

Drew, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harding, Jeremy Brian Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Stacey Mary, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kwai, Ryan Cody 1 9:00AM

Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 1 9:00AM

O'Brien, Ashley Alan 1 8:30AM

O'Reilly, Daniel John 1 9:00AM

Pappin, Benjamen John 1 9:00AM

Petricevic, Tyson Anthony Dennis 1 9:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

