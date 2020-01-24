IN COURT: Full names of 112 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Asiata, Samuel Taufal 1 9:00AM
Barker, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM
Barnes, Brian Clifford 1 9:00AM
Bartetzko, Brittany Leigh 1 9:00AM
Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM
Blinman, Dale Gordon 1 9:00AM
Blucher, Cameron Leonard 1 9:00AM
Bruen, Lucas Dolan 8 9:00AM
Campbell, Edward John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Churchward, Cameron 1 9:00AM
Collins, Amanda Kim, Miss 1 9:00AM
Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM
Dimitropoulos, Alexandros 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Karen Susanne 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Sky Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Sky Louise, Miss 1 9:24AM
Dufty, Troy Lucus 1 9:00AM
Egan, Jeremy Lee 1 9:00AM
Eggerling, Scott Richard 1 9:00AM
Ellis, Cherise Jean, Miss 1 9:00AM
Evans, Sean Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ford, Ashley David 1 9:00AM
Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 9:00AM
George, Ameila Sky 2 9:00AM
Gerhardt, Alex James 1 9:00AM
Gray, Shannon Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Griffin, John Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harradine, Jemyla Candys May, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hibbard, Peter Allen John 2 10:00AM
Higgs, Cody Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hobbes, Charles Stewart 7 9:00AM
Hobbs, Melissa Clair 1 9:00AM
Holt, Braydon John, Mr 2 10:00AM
Hooper, Deborah Gail 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Ajay Daniel 2 10:00AM
Hughes, Steven James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hunt, Lewis Andrew 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Aaron Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
Kearney, Mark Andrew 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Brenton Lee, Mr 7 9:00AM
Kohn, Lindsay James 1 9:00AM
Kurucz, Enika May, Ms 1 9:00AM
Laing, Shane Douglas-Peter 1 9:00AM
Law, Megan Ann 1 9:00AM
Lines, Grant Eric 1 9:00AM
Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM
Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 8 9:00AM
Macfie, Priscilla Jayne 2 10:00AM
Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 8 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Stephanie-Dawn 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Markwick, Laine Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Tieaii May 1 9:00AM
Masso, Blake Edward 1 9:00AM
Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mazur, Robert Peter David 1 9:00AM
Mccartney, Carissa Anne 1 9:00AM
Milford, Sarah Michelle 1 9:00AM
Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 9:00AM
Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM
Moulds-Steele, Justin Richard 1 9:00AM
Munn, Deborah Gail 1 9:00AM
Murray, Aaron James 1 9:00AM
Neil, Joel James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Nhliziyo, Khulekani 1 8:30AM
Nugent, Brendan James Melvin 1 9:00AM
O'Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM
Patten, Jacinta, Miss 1 9:00AM
Paul, Bryce Anthony 1 9:00AM
Payne, Robert Peter David 1 9:00AM
Pendlebury-King, Andrew William 1 9:00AM
Perot, Clarissa Suzanne Natalie 1 9:00AM
Perry, Ross James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pomate, Michael Luapepe 1 9:00AM
Post, John David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Powles, Sherrie Francis 1 9:00AM
Read, Jayden Matthew Kevin 1 9:00AM
Reid, Jamie Allen 1 9:00AM
Rhodes, Ashley William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richards, Kloe Lee Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Riley, Jermaine William Thomas D, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM
Sagiba, Frank Cyril 1 9:00AM
Schofield, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Sela, Alex 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM
Stephenson, Andy Jay 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stevenson, Shane Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Storey, Jacob Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Suitters, John Raymond 1 9:00AM
Sweeting, Connor John 1 9:00AM
Szymula, Daniel Dominic 1 9:00AM
Tauroa, Scott Akuhata 8 9:00AM
Thomsen, Trent Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Trudgett, Lisa Jane 2 10:00AM
Tunui, Robyna Moerena, Ms 8 9:00AM
Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM
Vinson, Ross Allan 1 9:00AM
Walker, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM
Walters, Raymond John 1 9:00AM
Wernowski, Zanda Eric 1 9:00AM
Whittaker, Kevena Lee 1 9:00AM
Williams, Brendan Mason 1 9:00AM
Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams-Littleford, Zachary Noel Alan 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Jade Noelle Kathy 1 9:00AM
Woodhouse, Joel John 1 9:00AM
Woods, Mitchell James, Mr 1 9:00AM