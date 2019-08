IN COURT: Full names of 109 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbas, Louisa Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ala, Kalepo, Mr 2 9:00AM

Barnes, Luke Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bateman, Michael 1 9:00AM

Bateman, Michael 1 8:30AM

Bates, Peter James Bradley 2 9:00AM

Beattie, Caine Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beer, Mathew William 1 9:00AM

Boggan, Melanie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Brown, Luke Douglas 1 9:00AM

Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 9:00AM

Burns, Charmaine 1 9:00AM

Busuttil, Ethan Edward 1 9:00AM

Caldwell, Courtney Louise 1 9:00AM

Cheyne, Aaron James 2 9:00AM

Cook, Richard John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cooray, Marius Chamath Dilruk 1 8:30AM

Cufi, Sebastian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dacey, Nikkita Ellen 1 9:00AM

Daley, Shaun Stephen 1 9:00AM

Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Devine, Penny Anne, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Diamond, Blake 1 9:00AM

Donnelly, Paul James 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Thomas Martin 1 9:00AM

Embrey, Dennis Thomas 1 9:00AM

Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Neena Louise 1 9:00AM

Fuller, Bradley Alan 1 9:00AM

Garang, Chol Deng 2 9:00AM

Girling, Rachel Kymberley, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Glinster, Leon Bruce 2 9:00AM

Gould, Marshall Hunter 1 9:00AM

Haibe, Mahamed 2 9:00AM

Hammond, Corey Jade, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harris, Ross William 1 9:00AM

Hayden, David Michael Kevin 1 9:00AM

Henry, Steven Marshall 1 9:00AM

Hollis, Ryan Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Horton, David Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hunt, Jacob Dion 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Rita-Anne Godschall 1 9:00AM

Joughin, Danielle Lisa Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kaddour, Richard 1 8:30AM

Kelly, Nigel Vincent 1 9:00AM

Kenny, Sudarat 1 9:00AM

Kinnane, Jack 1 9:00AM

Koncar, Dusan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Laws, Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM

Le Plastrier, Talia June 1 9:00AM

Lester, Adam Ian 1 9:00AM

Lette, Rachael Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM

Levi, Maotua 1 9:00AM

Lofthouse, Jessica Rochelle 1 9:00AM

Marsh, Robert Richmond Thomas 1 9:00AM

Mayes, Julieanne 1 9:00AM

Mccallum, Richard Dallas 1 9:00AM

Mcdermid, Jake Richard 1 9:00AM

Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckennariey, Francis John 1 9:00AM

Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM

Meszaros, Gabrielle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Moloney, Craig Allan 1 9:00AM

Morley, Glenn John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Muaulu, Iere 1 9:00AM

Muhling, Benjimen Tuppy 1 9:00AM

Mulligan, Dean Paul 1 9:00AM

Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM

Nicholas, Timothy John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nolan, Christie Lee 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Trevor John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Nelson Fujita 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Nelson Fujita, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parkes, Klynton Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parr, Victoria Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Patten, Jacinta, Miss 1 9:00AM

Payne, Nathan Anthony 1 9:00AM

Peacock, Tobias Adam John 2 10:30AM

Price, Dylan Conrad 1 9:00AM

Purcell, Gregory Ralph 1 9:00AM

Q Solutions Co Pty Ltd 2 10:30AM

Quinn, Damien Charles 1 9:00AM

Rajakaruna, Nalaka 2 9:00AM

Reeks, Shadoe Shale John 1 9:00AM

Rickit, Jody Marie 1 9:00AM

Robson, Dylan Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Rose, Trishaye Alice-Louise 1 9:00AM

Sant, David Steven 1 9:00AM

Sapiano, Joseph James 2 9:00AM

Saunders, Desanya Nancy Rose 1 9:00AM

Schumacher, Guy Richard 1 9:00AM

Schumacher, Wade David 1 9:00AM

Shields, Jayme Natasha, Ms 1 9:00AM

Sielaff, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM

Slifkas, Peter 1 9:00AM

Stenner, Jarrod John 1 9:00AM

Stratford, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Sugars, Craig Steven 2 9:00AM

Towner, Emma Louise 2 9:00AM

Trussell, Jacqueline Anne 2 9:00AM

Waia, Quinton Edward 1 9:00AM

Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM

Wallen, Kaycee Maree 2 9:00AM

Wang, Changju 1 9:00AM

Watson, Anthony Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Jake Allan 1 9:00AM

Wooldridge, Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ziebell, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM