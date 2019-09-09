IN COURT: Full names of 81 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Alexander, Naomi Joy 1 9:00AM

Alley, Ward Albert Underwood, Mr 1 9:00AM

Arme, Tyrone-Jordan James 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Nigel Shain 1 9:00AM

Barker, Jason Norman 1 9:00AM

Beckett-Brown, Tyson Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bosen, Jacob Charles 1 9:00AM

Bowater, Dylan Douglas 1 9:00AM

Bowen, Kye James 1 9:00AM

Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM

Brown, Eric Robert 1 9:00AM

Brown, Perepere Hori Kire 1 9:00AM

Burgess, Holly Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Camilleri, Clare Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM

Casey, Bookie Ropata Junior 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Tim Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chuol Rambang, Both 1 9:00AM

Clarkson, Kieran Ian 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Dion Shane 1 9:00AM

Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Coopman, Ryan Franc, Mr 1 8:30AM

Coopman, Ryan Franc, Mr 1 9:00AM

Daniel, Joel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davies, Shane Phillip Lee 1 9:00AM

Davis, Anthony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM

Di Bella, Bradley Charles 1 9:00AM

Earley, Nigel Grant 1 9:00AM

Emmett, Lawrence Amry 1 8:30AM

Evalu, Junior Tala, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fitzgerald, Lewis David 1 9:00AM

Franklin, Russell Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Gillies, Christine Estelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Gorlick, Bieanca 1 9:00AM

Green, Brendan Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Green, James Neville Phillip 1 9:00AM

Harris, David William Charlie 1 9:00AM

Hicks, Christopher Darren, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Richard Vincent 1 9:00AM

Hockey, Nicole Mae 1 9:00AM

Honeysett, James Terrance Robert 1 9:00AM

Itanei, Viliamu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jensen, Jayde Ainsley 1 9:00AM

Kai, Zion Isaiah 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Jason Jamaine 1 9:00AM

Kiri Kiri, Rewiri Pom, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kool, Jarvis Michael John 1 9:00AM

Langford, Dean Bryan 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM

Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM

Mabior, Rose John 1 8:30AM

Mackaway, Aaron Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mason, Andre Van 1 9:00AM

Mccallion, Thomas Damien 1 9:00AM

Morris, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Morton, Dominic Anthony 1 9:00AM

Mulipola, Cherish Letha, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mureau, Terri Catherine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM

Perry, Ryan Daniel Alan 1 9:00AM

Pickering, Pieter 1 9:00AM

Pickering, Pieter William 1 9:00AM

Purnell, Natasha Elizabeth Anne 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Rebecca May 1 9:00AM

Roussetos, Dominique Charlotte Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Sauer-Wright, Madeleine Grace 1 9:00AM

Smedley, Andrew Kevin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Damien Joshua 1 9:00AM

Smith, Geoffrey Glen 1 8:30AM

Stacpoole, Kylie 1 9:00AM

Turner, Glenn William 1 9:00AM

Turner, Tyler 1 9:00AM

Valentine, Susan Alicia, Ms 1 9:00AM

White, Kyle Matthew 1 9:00AM

Willis, Joshua Leslie Arthur 1 9:00AM

Wilson, David Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Woolcock, Emma Louise 1 9:00AM

Wrigley, Adam Stephen 1 9:00AM

Zernike, Kristie-Lee 1 9:00AM