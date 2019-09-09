IN COURT: Full names of 81 people in Ipswich court today
Alexander, Naomi Joy 1 9:00AM
Alley, Ward Albert Underwood, Mr 1 9:00AM
Arme, Tyrone-Jordan James 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Nigel Shain 1 9:00AM
Barker, Jason Norman 1 9:00AM
Beckett-Brown, Tyson Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Bosen, Jacob Charles 1 9:00AM
Bowater, Dylan Douglas 1 9:00AM
Bowen, Kye James 1 9:00AM
Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM
Brown, Eric Robert 1 9:00AM
Brown, Perepere Hori Kire 1 9:00AM
Burgess, Holly Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Camilleri, Clare Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM
Casey, Bookie Ropata Junior 1 9:00AM
Chapman, Tim Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Chuol Rambang, Both 1 9:00AM
Clarkson, Kieran Ian 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Dion Shane 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Coopman, Ryan Franc, Mr 1 8:30AM
Coopman, Ryan Franc, Mr 1 9:00AM
Daniel, Joel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davies, Shane Phillip Lee 1 9:00AM
Davis, Anthony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM
Di Bella, Bradley Charles 1 9:00AM
Earley, Nigel Grant 1 9:00AM
Emmett, Lawrence Amry 1 8:30AM
Evalu, Junior Tala, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fitzgerald, Lewis David 1 9:00AM
Franklin, Russell Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Gillies, Christine Estelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Gorlick, Bieanca 1 9:00AM
Green, Brendan Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, James Neville Phillip 1 9:00AM
Harris, David William Charlie 1 9:00AM
Hicks, Christopher Darren, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hill, Richard Vincent 1 9:00AM
Hockey, Nicole Mae 1 9:00AM
Honeysett, James Terrance Robert 1 9:00AM
Itanei, Viliamu, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jensen, Jayde Ainsley 1 9:00AM
Kai, Zion Isaiah 1 9:00AM
Kennedy, Jason Jamaine 1 9:00AM
Kiri Kiri, Rewiri Pom, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kool, Jarvis Michael John 1 9:00AM
Langford, Dean Bryan 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM
Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM
Mabior, Rose John 1 8:30AM
Mackaway, Aaron Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mason, Andre Van 1 9:00AM
Mccallion, Thomas Damien 1 9:00AM
Morris, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Morton, Dominic Anthony 1 9:00AM
Mulipola, Cherish Letha, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mureau, Terri Catherine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM
Perry, Ryan Daniel Alan 1 9:00AM
Pickering, Pieter 1 9:00AM
Pickering, Pieter William 1 9:00AM
Purnell, Natasha Elizabeth Anne 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Rebecca May 1 9:00AM
Roussetos, Dominique Charlotte Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Sauer-Wright, Madeleine Grace 1 9:00AM
Smedley, Andrew Kevin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Damien Joshua 1 9:00AM
Smith, Geoffrey Glen 1 8:30AM
Stacpoole, Kylie 1 9:00AM
Turner, Glenn William 1 9:00AM
Turner, Tyler 1 9:00AM
Valentine, Susan Alicia, Ms 1 9:00AM
White, Kyle Matthew 1 9:00AM
Willis, Joshua Leslie Arthur 1 9:00AM
Wilson, David Lindsay 1 9:00AM
Woolcock, Emma Louise 1 9:00AM
Wrigley, Adam Stephen 1 9:00AM
Zernike, Kristie-Lee 1 9:00AM