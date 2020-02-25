IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Adams, Kayla Jean 1 9:00AM

Allen, Nathan Terence 1 9:00AM

Annand, Patricia Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Aaron Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Billinghurst, Cory James 1 8:30AM

Bornen, Amanda Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Bossom, Harley 1 9:00AM

Bottle- Riddell, Jordan Jacob 1 9:00AM

Bradley, Joshua Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brennan, Cody Mark 5 9:00AM

Brigg, Gavin Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Harrison Jon 1 9:00AM

Bullingham, Lucas James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Buntin, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM

Burke, Anthony Glen 5 9:00AM

Butler, Tyson James 5 9:00AM

Chilmaid, Kayla Polley 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Shaun Geoffrey 1 8:30AM

Collins, Shanna Marie 5 10:30AM

Cory, Lincoln Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cosgriff, Brodie Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Crittenden, Bradley Robert 1 9:00AM

Cutts, Vicky Lee 1 9:00AM

Davey, Robert John 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Luke William 1 9:00AM

Dynevor, Neville George 1 9:00AM

Dyson, Kenny Steven 5 9:00AM

Ebrey, Steven Martin, Mr 5 9:00AM

Ebsworth, Kimberley Rose 1 9:00AM

Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM

Feauai, Panama Matthew 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Megan Siobhan 1 9:00AM

Fuller, Lakisha Tianna 1 9:00AM

Gill, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Graham, Errol Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Grant, Dane George 1 9:00AM

Gray, Rick Stephen 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Kris William 1 9:00AM

Gronning, Simon 1 9:00AM

Hancock, Melina Maree 1 9:00AM

Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Carlie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM

Haywood, David Terence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hensley, Larissa Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hinrichs, Jason Errol 1 9:00AM

Hunter, David John 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Robert John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnston, Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jones, Mark Thomas 1 9:00AM

Kapor, Dorothy Anne 5 9:00AM

Kennewell, Angus Scott 1 9:00AM

Kwai, Ryan Cody 1 9:00AM

Lake, Alexander Paul 1 9:00AM

Laughton, Leslie John 1 8:30AM

Lealiiee, Timu Taesali 1 9:00AM

Leiataua, Siaosi 1 9:00AM

Magee, Jasmine Nelsolita 1 9:00AM

Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM

Mataafa, Farao Iosefo 1 9:00AM

Mcalpine, Christopher Ronald Allan 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Mclennan, Keegan Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Milovale, Asher Andre 1 9:00AM

Mohammed, Zubair Illyas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Belinda Anne, Miss 1 8:30AM

Must, Jamie Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM

Neumann, Brent Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Van Phu 5 9:00AM

Noel, David 5 9:00AM

O'Brien, Rory Henry 1 9:00AM

Osa, Semi, Mr 1 8:30AM

Poore, Jason Dennis 5 9:00AM

Pulou, Laumua 1 9:00AM

Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Royston, Shelley Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Rutherford, Minette, Ms 5 9:00AM

Savea, Taliilagi Lita 1 9:00AM

Sawatzki, Kelli-Ann 1 9:00AM

Searl, Shannon Michael 1 9:00AM

Senior, David Russell Mccall, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sinclair, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Small, Matthew Raymond 1 9:00AM

Smith, Nicholas Stephen 1 9:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stark, Karl Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Strybos, Karina Jayne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Sugars, Christopher Neil 1 9:00AM

Sykes, Daniel Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tahata, Stephen 1 9:00AM

Tufuga, Pomepe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Varley, Joshua Michael 5 9:00AM

Webb, Christopher David 1 9:00AM

Weeden, Sharni Danielle Jesse 1 9:00AM

Weribone, Rory Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Whitmore, David Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wicks, Leigh Christopher 5 9:00AM

Williams, Kimberley Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM