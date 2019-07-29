IN COURT: Full names of 64 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Baker, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Balibay, Jerid Rodolfo, Mr 1 9:00AM

Berg, Shaun John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Blay, Kylie Gloria 1 9:00AM

Bowen, Kaleb 1 9:00AM

Burke, Damien Lee 1 9:00AM

Camilleri, Clare Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM

Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Craigen, James Angus 1 9:00AM

Crouch, Nicholas David 1 9:00AM

Daniels, Cecelia Kerri-Ann 1 9:00AM

Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM

Ding, Liam Anthony 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Drysdale, Heather Jane 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Skye Amber 1 9:00AM

Evans, Angela Maree 1 9:00AM

Evans, Sean Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fagan, Stephen 1 9:00AM

Fleming, John William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fox, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM

Garang, Chol Deng 1 9:00AM

Germon, Scott James 1 9:00AM

Gillies, Christine Estelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Girling, Rachel Kymberley, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Gould, Toby Jon 1 9:00AM

Green, Jamie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Gregor, Fae Isabell 1 9:00AM

Hamilton, Gavan Troy, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hartley, Nadia 1 9:00AM

Hawkes-Botting, Daniel William, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ivinson, Shannon Patricia-Ann 1 8:30AM

Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lual, Wol Tong 1 9:00AM

Mallett, James Nathan 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Stuart James 1 9:00AM

Mcdonaugh, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Meszaros, Gabrielle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ness, Joshua John 1 9:00AM

Nicholas, Timothy John, Mr 1 9:00AM

O'Kell, Jeremy William Phillip 1 9:00AM

Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parker, Jack Andrew 1 8:30AM

Patterson, David Edward 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Michael William 1 9:00AM

Plumb, Shane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Lana Maree 1 9:00AM

Rudd, Thomas Karl, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shillingsworth, Judith May 1 9:00AM

Smith, Ashley Louise 1 9:00AM

Stacey, Trudi 1 9:00AM

Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 8:30AM

Taylor, Jeremy Paul 1 9:00AM

Townsend, Amy Lee Joyce, Ms 1 9:00AM

Ungerer-Dean, Shawn Alan Charles 1 9:00AM

Viles, Micheal Edward 1 9:00AM

Wakeling, Karen Lea 1 9:00AM

Woodham, Anthony Neal 1 9:00AM

Woolacott, Robert Stanley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Worland, Travis Daniel 1 9:00AM

Wyllie, Stuart Cecil, Mr 1 10:10AM

Zernike, Kristie-Lee 1 9:00AM