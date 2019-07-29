IN COURT: Full names of 64 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Baker, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Balibay, Jerid Rodolfo, Mr 1 9:00AM
Berg, Shaun John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Blay, Kylie Gloria 1 9:00AM
Bowen, Kaleb 1 9:00AM
Burke, Damien Lee 1 9:00AM
Camilleri, Clare Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM
Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Craigen, James Angus 1 9:00AM
Crouch, Nicholas David 1 9:00AM
Daniels, Cecelia Kerri-Ann 1 9:00AM
Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM
Ding, Liam Anthony 1 9:00AM
Dodds, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Drysdale, Heather Jane 1 9:00AM
Duncan, Skye Amber 1 9:00AM
Evans, Angela Maree 1 9:00AM
Evans, Sean Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fagan, Stephen 1 9:00AM
Fleming, John William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fox, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM
Garang, Chol Deng 1 9:00AM
Germon, Scott James 1 9:00AM
Gillies, Christine Estelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Girling, Rachel Kymberley, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Gould, Toby Jon 1 9:00AM
Green, Jamie Leigh 1 9:00AM
Gregor, Fae Isabell 1 9:00AM
Hamilton, Gavan Troy, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hartley, Nadia 1 9:00AM
Hawkes-Botting, Daniel William, Mr 1 8:30AM
Ivinson, Shannon Patricia-Ann 1 8:30AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lual, Wol Tong 1 9:00AM
Mallett, James Nathan 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Stuart James 1 9:00AM
Mcdonaugh, Troy James 1 9:00AM
Meszaros, Gabrielle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ness, Joshua John 1 9:00AM
Nicholas, Timothy John, Mr 1 9:00AM
O'Kell, Jeremy William Phillip 1 9:00AM
Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Parker, Jack Andrew 1 8:30AM
Patterson, David Edward 1 9:00AM
Pedersen, Michael William 1 9:00AM
Plumb, Shane, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Lana Maree 1 9:00AM
Rudd, Thomas Karl, Mr 1 9:00AM
Shillingsworth, Judith May 1 9:00AM
Smith, Ashley Louise 1 9:00AM
Stacey, Trudi 1 9:00AM
Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 8:30AM
Taylor, Jeremy Paul 1 9:00AM
Townsend, Amy Lee Joyce, Ms 1 9:00AM
Ungerer-Dean, Shawn Alan Charles 1 9:00AM
Viles, Micheal Edward 1 9:00AM
Wakeling, Karen Lea 1 9:00AM
Woodham, Anthony Neal 1 9:00AM
Woolacott, Robert Stanley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Worland, Travis Daniel 1 9:00AM
Wyllie, Stuart Cecil, Mr 1 10:10AM
Zernike, Kristie-Lee 1 9:00AM