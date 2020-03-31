IN COURT: Full names of 103 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abbott, Kalon Dana 1 8:30AM
Akbulut, Kadir 1 9:00AM
Armitstead, Bradley 5 9:00AM
Aumua, Tavita Fafai Calum 1 9:00AM
Barton, Zane Edmond 5 9:00AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 8:30AM
Bick, Terrance Gregory 1 9:00AM
Bio-Recycle Australia Pty Ltd 5 10:30AM
Bryant, Rhyss Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Chaarani, Kinaan 1 9:00AM
Cobby, Regina Julie 1 9:00AM
Coleman, Mary Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Cosh, Megan Jane 1 9:00AM
Couchy, Bruce Mark 1 9:00AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee 1 9:00AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Dalpastro, Brenten Daniel 1 9:00AM
Davies, Carol May 1 9:00AM
Delaney, Danniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dove, Stephen Harold 1 9:00AM
English, Jesse William 1 9:00AM
Faamatuainu, Tautai, Mr 1 9:00AM
Falwasser, William Charles 1 9:00AM
Fidow, Andrew 1 8:30AM
Figura, Wesley John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Filipovic, Tonci Luke 1 9:00AM
Fletcher, Mikal Rodney 1 9:00AM
Gill, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Graham, Brandon Richard 1 9:00AM
Graham, Douglas Stewart Dixon 1 9:00AM
Gray, Ross Donald 5 10:30AM
Grigoruta, Danny 1 9:00AM
Hall, Darryl James 1 9:00AM
Harding, Jeremy Brian Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harrold, Brenndan Dean 1 8:30AM
Harrold, Marcus John 1 9:00AM
Hassaballa, Awab 1 9:00AM
Hill, Timothy Kent 1 9:00AM
Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM
Hogg, Kirsty Louise 1 9:00AM
Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM
Ives, Andrew John 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Ross Anthony 1 9:00AM
Jull, Carrie Alicia, Ms 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Patrick Kelly, Mr 1 9:00AM
Keong, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Morgan James 1 9:00AM
King, Tyler, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kwai, Ryan Cody 1 9:00AM
Lackey, Geoffrey 1 8:30AM
Lenske, Daniel Gary 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Malone, Brendan Craig 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Jazmine 5 9:00AM
Mcnicholl, Jarrod Brock 5 9:00AM
Monsell, William Kerry 1 9:00AM
Naunau, Moa Morianekumeri 1 9:00AM
Newton, Skye, Ms 1 9:00AM
Nicholas, Timothy John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Norford, Mittella Sky, Miss 1 9:00AM
Norway, Stephen Joel Lamech 1 9:00AM
Nouata, Lole 5 9:00AM
Oates, Patrick James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Carllin Tony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Peel, Jason Charles 5 9:00AM
Pham, Chi Cuong, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pignat, Ashleigh Alannah 1 9:00AM
Pihema, Rewa Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Pye, Edward Harold 5 9:00AM
Qld Corrective Services 1 9:00AM
Raymond, Jack Robert 1 9:00AM
Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM
Salafai, Pule 5 9:00AM
Sandy, Hud Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sellars, Daniel Rodney, Mr 1 9:00AM
Simmons, Raymond John 1 9:00AM
Solofa, Solofa 5 9:00AM
Sri Eha Australia Pty Ltd 5 10:30AM
St Clair, Nicole Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Stallan, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM
Sternbeck, Rosalie 5 9:00AM
Sullivan, Wetiwha 5 9:00AM
Tanoli, Usman 5 9:00AM
Taylor, Paul Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tweedie, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Jaydn Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walker, Ashley John William 1 9:00AM
Watson, Marie Ann 5 9:00AM
Watson, Marie Anne 5 9:00AM
Watson, Quentin 5 10:30AM
Weber, Faye Ella 1 9:00AM
Whitehurst, Liam 1 9:00AM
Williams, Douglas Bob Jean 1 9:00AM
Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Williams-Littleford, Zachary Noel Alan 1 9:00AM
Willmot, Jesse Edward Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wirepa, Jundamarra David 1 9:00AM
Wood, Cara Waimatoa 1 9:00AM
Yeo, Brendan Scott 1 9:00AM
Yiakoumi, Georgina Yiokoumi, Ms 1 9:00AM
Yiakoumi, Georgina, Ms 1 9:00AM
Young, Peter Andrew 1 9:00AM
Zabidayo, Victor Taban Yowasa 5 9:00AM