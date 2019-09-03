IN COURT: Full names of 102 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Alexander, Brett Philippe 1 9:00AM
Apanui, Mikaere Tumoana, Mr 1 8:30AM
Au, Peter 1 9:00AM
Barnes, Luke Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beard, Diana 1 9:00AM
Bernard, Sarah Miracle Christy 1 9:00AM
Boody, Stephanie Frances, Miss 1 9:00AM
Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 9:00AM
Bullock, Bradly John 1 9:00AM
Busuttil, Ethan Edward 1 9:00AM
Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 1 9:00AM
Clark, Wendy Leanne 1 9:00AM
Covey, Aaron Leonard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dau, Dau Chol 1 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davies, Darryl Vernon 1 9:00AM
Davies, Shane Phillip Lee 1 9:00AM
Doumbouya, Yalikha 1 9:00AM
Duckett, Brendan James Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Amanda Rose 1 9:00AM
Egan, Jeremy Lee 1 9:00AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 9:00AM
Faulkner, Michael Joseph 1 9:00AM
Fowler, James 5 9:00AM
Giallourakis, Maria Debra 1 9:00AM
Goss, Brendan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Graham Waite, Christopher Neil 1 9:00AM
Graham, Elsie Clare, Ms 1 9:00AM
Green, Renae Louise 1 9:00AM
Gregor, Fae Isabell 1 9:00AM
Hallett, Joshua Robert 1 9:00AM
Hammond, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Hanson, Garth Wendell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harris, Ross William 1 9:00AM
Hazard, Tina Kathleen 1 9:00AM
Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM
Heinemann, Blake Michael 1 9:00AM
Holden, Shane Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Holt, Braydon John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jones, Corey 1 9:00AM
Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 9:00AM
Kaddour, Richard 1 9:00AM
Kershaw, Shaun Neville, Mr 5 9:00AM
King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM
Kiri Kiri, Rewiri Pom 1 9:00AM
Land, Adam Edward 1 8:30AM
Lee, Robert Raymond 5 9:00AM
Lisiecki, Christopher Gregory 1 9:00AM
Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lokeni, Zach Paulo, Mr 1 9:00AM
Longland, Louisa Joy 5 9:00AM
Love, Diane Kay 1 9:00AM
Mach, Aguto Majok 1 9:00AM
Mallett, James Nathan 1 9:00AM
Manovski, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Masso, Beau-Dean Keenen 1 9:00AM
Mccullough, John David, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mcgoldrick, Matthew Joseph 5 9:00AM
Milford, Sarah Michelle 1 9:00AM
Miller, Shereea Anne 1 9:00AM
Mobbs, Adrick John 1 9:00AM
Moore, Karlamia Ngararoa, Ms 1 9:00AM
Nicholson, Bradley 1 9:00AM
Nolan, Christie Lee 1 9:00AM
Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM
Palaialii, Kristy Penina, Miss 5 9:00AM
Palelei, Faleu Manono 1 9:00AM
Parrish, Kiri Dawn, Miss 1 9:00AM
Pedersen, Amie Judith 1 9:00AM
Pham, Chi Cuong, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pomare, Craig Daniel 1 8:30AM
Pottinger, Tyler Jake, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reid, Jamie Allen 1 9:00AM
Richards, Corey Darren 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Kira 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Melissah Sue, Miss 1 9:00AM
Runge, Kristy-Lea, Miss 1 9:00AM
Schmidt, Hans Uwe 5 9:00AM
Slifkas, Peter 1 9:00AM
Spark, Madelaine Ann 1 9:00AM
Spencer, Robert Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Springall, Amanda Jayne 1 9:00AM
Stephen, Kaio Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stothard, Renee Rose-Claire 1 9:00AM
Sturdy, Benjamin Leigh 1 9:00AM
Summerville, Scott Gordon 1 9:00AM
Thorpe, Thomas Clarence 1 9:00AM
Tootoo, Tusipa 5 9:00AM
Torralba, Adrian James 1 8:30AM
Tupai, Faitala, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ungerer-Dean, Shawn Alan Charles 1 9:00AM
Vellacott, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wailu, Allianna Taum 1 9:00AM
Washington, Ashley Charles 1 9:00AM
Whaitiri, Kristy Francis Maraea, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wood, Steven Anthony 5 9:00AM
Wright, Christopher James Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wyatt, Robert Christopher 1 9:00AM
Young, Zane Alexander 1 9:00AM