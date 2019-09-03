IN COURT: Full names of 102 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Alexander, Brett Philippe 1 9:00AM

Apanui, Mikaere Tumoana, Mr 1 8:30AM

Au, Peter 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Luke Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beard, Diana 1 9:00AM

Bernard, Sarah Miracle Christy 1 9:00AM

Boody, Stephanie Frances, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 9:00AM

Bullock, Bradly John 1 9:00AM

Busuttil, Ethan Edward 1 9:00AM

Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 1 9:00AM

Clark, Wendy Leanne 1 9:00AM

Covey, Aaron Leonard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dau, Dau Chol 1 9:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davies, Darryl Vernon 1 9:00AM

Davies, Shane Phillip Lee 1 9:00AM

Doumbouya, Yalikha 1 9:00AM

Duckett, Brendan James Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Amanda Rose 1 9:00AM

Egan, Jeremy Lee 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 9:00AM

Faulkner, Michael Joseph 1 9:00AM

Fowler, James 5 9:00AM

Giallourakis, Maria Debra 1 9:00AM

Goss, Brendan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Graham Waite, Christopher Neil 1 9:00AM

Graham, Elsie Clare, Ms 1 9:00AM

Green, Renae Louise 1 9:00AM

Gregor, Fae Isabell 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Joshua Robert 1 9:00AM

Hammond, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Hanson, Garth Wendell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harris, Ross William 1 9:00AM

Hazard, Tina Kathleen 1 9:00AM

Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

Heinemann, Blake Michael 1 9:00AM

Holden, Shane Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holt, Braydon John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jones, Corey 1 9:00AM

Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 9:00AM

Kaddour, Richard 1 9:00AM

Kershaw, Shaun Neville, Mr 5 9:00AM

King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM

Kiri Kiri, Rewiri Pom 1 9:00AM

Land, Adam Edward 1 8:30AM

Lee, Robert Raymond 5 9:00AM

Lisiecki, Christopher Gregory 1 9:00AM

Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lokeni, Zach Paulo, Mr 1 9:00AM

Longland, Louisa Joy 5 9:00AM

Love, Diane Kay 1 9:00AM

Mach, Aguto Majok 1 9:00AM

Mallett, James Nathan 1 9:00AM

Manovski, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Masso, Beau-Dean Keenen 1 9:00AM

Mccullough, John David, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mcgoldrick, Matthew Joseph 5 9:00AM

Milford, Sarah Michelle 1 9:00AM

Miller, Shereea Anne 1 9:00AM

Mobbs, Adrick John 1 9:00AM

Moore, Karlamia Ngararoa, Ms 1 9:00AM

Nicholson, Bradley 1 9:00AM

Nolan, Christie Lee 1 9:00AM

Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM

Palaialii, Kristy Penina, Miss 5 9:00AM

Palelei, Faleu Manono 1 9:00AM

Parrish, Kiri Dawn, Miss 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Amie Judith 1 9:00AM

Pham, Chi Cuong, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pomare, Craig Daniel 1 8:30AM

Pottinger, Tyler Jake, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reid, Jamie Allen 1 9:00AM

Richards, Corey Darren 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Kira 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Melissah Sue, Miss 1 9:00AM

Runge, Kristy-Lea, Miss 1 9:00AM

Schmidt, Hans Uwe 5 9:00AM

Slifkas, Peter 1 9:00AM

Spark, Madelaine Ann 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Robert Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Springall, Amanda Jayne 1 9:00AM

Stephen, Kaio Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stothard, Renee Rose-Claire 1 9:00AM

Sturdy, Benjamin Leigh 1 9:00AM

Summerville, Scott Gordon 1 9:00AM

Thorpe, Thomas Clarence 1 9:00AM

Tootoo, Tusipa 5 9:00AM

Torralba, Adrian James 1 8:30AM

Tupai, Faitala, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ungerer-Dean, Shawn Alan Charles 1 9:00AM

Vellacott, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wailu, Allianna Taum 1 9:00AM

Washington, Ashley Charles 1 9:00AM

Whaitiri, Kristy Francis Maraea, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wood, Steven Anthony 5 9:00AM

Wright, Christopher James Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wyatt, Robert Christopher 1 9:00AM

Young, Zane Alexander 1 9:00AM