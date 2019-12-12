Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kardell Lomas, found dead in a Raceview backyard was believed to be heavily pregnant, with just weeks till she had to give birth
Kardell Lomas, found dead in a Raceview backyard was believed to be heavily pregnant, with just weeks till she had to give birth
News

Court dimisses charges after shock car boot discovery

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
12th Dec 2019 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Ipswich courtroom held a minute silence in memory of Kardell Lomas, the pregnant woman whose body was found in the boot of car.

The body of Ms Lomas, 31, was found on Tuesday afternoon in the Holden Commodore parked in the yard of a Raceview house she shared with her partner.

Ms Lomas was due to go before Murri Court today on several charges.

Instead, indigenous Elders with the Community Justice Group, Aunty Pauline and Uncle Rod held the silent tribute at 10am before court proceedings formally began.

Uncle Rod said they were missing one of their clients and wanted to express their deepest sympathy and thoughts for Ms Lomas in the hope that she travelled well.

He said it was a sad day to lose a young member of their community.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard later mentioned the charges faced by Kardell Rebecca Lomas that included breaches of bail, trespass, stealing, and unlawful use of a stolen car.

He said given the circumstances police would offer no evidence.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Ms Lomas was deceased and the court would dismiss all charges.

During the morning the partner of Ms Lomas, Traven Fisher, 36, was seen inside Ipswich Courthouse apparently wanting to speak to a lawyer.

He has been assisting detectives in their inquiries about the circumstances of his pregnant partner’s death and how her body came to be inside the car boot.

No charges have been laid.

It’s been reported that her body may have been in the car some days before discovery.

Police now wait for results of an autopsy to determine Ms Lomas’ possible cause of death.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen has asked for anyone with information to come forward.

body in boot ipswich court ipswich court news kardell lomas murri court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe warning issued: Large hail, damaging winds to strike

        Severe warning issued: Large hail, damaging winds to strike

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Sunshine Coast to hit later today.

        Police called to shopping centre brawl

        premium_icon Police called to shopping centre brawl

        News Multiple paramedics are on scene

        • 12th Dec 2019 4:10 PM
        Good things come in threes: Rain on radar

        Good things come in threes: Rain on radar

        News After yesterday’s storms, the BOM has predicted a repeat this afternoon

        REVEALED: what’s on in your area this weekend

        premium_icon REVEALED: what’s on in your area this weekend

        News From shooting stars to Santa Claus, there’s plenty of spectacular sights to see...