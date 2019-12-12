Court dimisses charges after shock car boot discovery

Kardell Lomas, found dead in a Raceview backyard was believed to be heavily pregnant, with just weeks till she had to give birth

Kardell Lomas, found dead in a Raceview backyard was believed to be heavily pregnant, with just weeks till she had to give birth

AN Ipswich courtroom held a minute silence in memory of Kardell Lomas, the pregnant woman whose body was found in the boot of car.

The body of Ms Lomas, 31, was found on Tuesday afternoon in the Holden Commodore parked in the yard of a Raceview house she shared with her partner.

Ms Lomas was due to go before Murri Court today on several charges.

Instead, indigenous Elders with the Community Justice Group, Aunty Pauline and Uncle Rod held the silent tribute at 10am before court proceedings formally began.

Uncle Rod said they were missing one of their clients and wanted to express their deepest sympathy and thoughts for Ms Lomas in the hope that she travelled well.

He said it was a sad day to lose a young member of their community.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard later mentioned the charges faced by Kardell Rebecca Lomas that included breaches of bail, trespass, stealing, and unlawful use of a stolen car.

He said given the circumstances police would offer no evidence.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Ms Lomas was deceased and the court would dismiss all charges.

During the morning the partner of Ms Lomas, Traven Fisher, 36, was seen inside Ipswich Courthouse apparently wanting to speak to a lawyer.

He has been assisting detectives in their inquiries about the circumstances of his pregnant partner’s death and how her body came to be inside the car boot.

No charges have been laid.

It’s been reported that her body may have been in the car some days before discovery.

Police now wait for results of an autopsy to determine Ms Lomas’ possible cause of death.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen has asked for anyone with information to come forward.