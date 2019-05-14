Menu
Nades and Tharunicaa, Jenny Balaca with Kopika, Priya, Marie and Jeff Austin pictured recently at the Broadmeadows Detention Centre in Melbourne.
Court decides Biloela family's fate

14th May 2019 10:45 AM
A TAMIL asylum seeker family taken into custody a year ago during a dawn raid on their Queensland home will likely be deported after the High Court denied their final bid to stay in the country.

The High Court of Australia this morning refused Priya and Nadesalingam and their Australian-born daughters, Kopika and Tharunicaa, special leave to appeal last year's Federal Court ruling that they could not stay in the country.

The couple came to Australia separately by boat in 2012 and 2013 following Sri Lanka's civil war, but have been in detention in Melbourne since March 2018 after their bridging visa expired.

More to come.

- AAP

asylum seekers biloela editos picks high court of australia tamil
