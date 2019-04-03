Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adrian Burragubba, activict on Wangan and Jagalingou case against Adani.
Adrian Burragubba, activict on Wangan and Jagalingou case against Adani. DAN PELED/AAP
News

Adani bid to bankrupt traditional land owner

by Vanda Carson
3rd Apr 2019 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Indian mining giant Adani's bid to bankrupt a traditional land owner who fought to stop its $2 billion Carmichael mine in the courts will be heard later this month.

The Adani Mining case against Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owner and lead spokesman Adrian Burragubba, from Woolloongabba, was briefly mentioned in the Federal Court in Brisbane this morning before Registrar Michael Buckingham.

The case was adjourned for hearing on April 24 after a solicitor for Adani told the court that Burragubba had evaded service of a creditor's petition and further attempts had been made.

 

The company alleges that Mr Burragubba owes them $637,960 after the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal ordered he pay legal costs of failed fights against the miner.

Outside court Adani has previously been reported as saying it will donate the cash to charity.

More Stories

adani adrian burragubba

Top Stories

    Thousands of jobs are flowing in, but more must be done

    premium_icon Thousands of jobs are flowing in, but more must be done

    Business An entrepreneurial, can-do spirit is driving Ipswich's jobs boom and Australia's leading demographer Bernard Salt believes things will only get better.

    Ipswich's Big W fate remains a mystery

    premium_icon Ipswich's Big W fate remains a mystery

    Business Group remains tight-lipped on the details of its plans

    Ipswich's stronger Force for shot at state league title

    premium_icon Ipswich's stronger Force for shot at state league title

    Basketball Extra depth to bolster winning QBL combination

    New email trick is super useful

    New email trick is super useful

    Technology Google’s e-mail service Gmail has turned 15

    • 3rd Apr 2019 11:20 AM