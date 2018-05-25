Court case compounds 'hurt' for Wagners

Toowoomba businessman John Wagner says comments against his family repeated in court by broadcaster Alan Jones have caused further hurt, and has ­rejected a series of allegations by the radio host, The Australian reported.

Mr Wagner, who appeared in the witness stand for the second time in the Supreme Court in Brisbane, said a claim by Jones that Qantas was "bribed" to fly ­to Toowoomba's Wellcamp Airport - built by his family company - was wrong.

But Mr Wagner said the "worst" allegation against his family made in the defamation trial against the broadcaster was by Jones defending his on-air reading of a letter that said the 2011 Grantham floods that killed 12 people was ­"municipal murder". "That is the worst thing that someone could call you, in my view," he said.

Mr Wagner said he felt hurt listening to Jones's evidence that the broadcaster still believed dirt piled on the edge of the quarry had contributed to the flood.

Read more at the Australian.