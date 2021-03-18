COURT: Camper found 4x the limit with keys in the ignition

An alcohol-fueled camping session has flattened one man’s phone battery, which led police to finding him slumped over the wheel of his car.

Shaun William Hickey, 34, was found in the driver’s seat of his 4x4 at a park in Helidon Spa on February 17 at 1.25pm.

Police attended the vehicle where they found Hickey to be watching videos on his phone with the keys in the ignition and smelling strongly of alcohol.

Appearing in court on Monday, March 15, Hickey said police were “pretty much spot on” with what happened.

“I was watching a video on my phone and because I had it sitting on my lap, I was looking down, the keys were in the ignition,” he said.

“Had I known it was illegal to have the keys in the ignition I would have pulled them out … but you have to have your keys in the ignition to charge your phone.”

Hickey, from Ipswich, represented himself and told the court they were camping at James Norman Hedges Park at Helidon Spa.

Police conducted an RBT before taking Hickey to the Gatton police station, where he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.214.

Magistrate Graham Osborne asked Hickey who the driver was and if he went driving.

“I was parked. We were camped there, it was at the roadside stop,” Hickey said.

Mr Osborne said he had to penalise Hickey with the minimum penalty, disqualifying his licence for six months.

Hickey pleaded guilty to being in charge of a cat while under the influence of liquor.

Hickey was also fined $500.