IN COURT: The 93 people appearing in Gatton court, today
Each week, the Gatton Star publishes a list of who is appearing in the Gatton Magistrates Court.
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or
material does not breach any such order or provision.
Acworth, Luke Wayne
Anderson, Verena
Angasyo, Inyi
Ardern, Noel
Baguley, Stephen Paul
Bakens, Jacob Jacobus
Barlow, Scott Matthew
Beckett, Danny
Blasdall, Mark Alexander Aaron
Boughen, Annette Jayne
Brady, James Ronald
Braniff, Katelin Renee
Buchanan, Wayde Ronald
Bumpstead, Jake Alan
Burchell, Lelani Tegan
Burchell, Rhys Kelly Rueben
Burchell, Tyran James
Cain, Madeline Harmony
Carrington, Kristie Anne
Cassidy, Ryan Dwayne
Caton, Adam James
Connolly, Jodie Christopher Robert
Cordon, Timothy John
Cosh, Megan Jane
Daley, Joel Brinin
Davis, Shane Kevin
Devereux, Brock Michael
Farrier, Tyson Tyrone
Fennell, Samuel Joseph
Fiori, Claudia Adriana Marisa
Fulton, Shane Charles Roy
Gannon, Michel Elizabeth
Gordon, Jayden Thomas
Greep, Dwayne Michael
Harm, Benjamin Paul
Harm, Deborah Elizabeth
Harm, Jakob Trevor
Harm, Nickolas Jon
Harm, Trevor Robert
Harris, Kevin Martin
Harris, Rick
Haynes, Jeremy
Hicks, Kimberley Eunice
Hill, Koby Ryan
Howarth, Richard Allan
Hubbard, Keiron David
Hutchinson Reakes, Paul Andrew
Insch, Lester James
James, Emma Rose
Kane, Jackson Allyn
Kean, Lawrence Charles
Kermond, April Lee
Kraut, Stephen Ross
Lane, Mark Anthony
Lewis, Christopher
Loi, Stonny
Marshall, Margot Elizabeth
Mayhew, Ashley Robert
Mcfarland, Peter Mark
Miles, Timothy James
Monck, William Frederick Ross
Mullins, Shaun Bradley
Noye, Nadia Dianne
Oliver, Shantelle Florence
Pacey, Elliot Ryan
Peckham, Wayne James
Polgreen, Steel William Peter
Pote, Lovelyn
Power, Scott Christopher
Prasad, Pranil Prelesh
Reay, John Wiliam
Reed, Nathan Andrew
Rees, Paul Creighton
Renata, Shannon Rebecca
Robertson, Ryan James
Schultz, John Phillip
Screech, Aaron Ben
Sharpe, Jackson
Sippel, Steven Craig
Stewart, Emma-Lee
Stewart, Michelle Louise
Suey, Shannon Robert
Thornbury, Alys Victoria
Tillack, Ranee
Turner, Glenn William
Vodnik, Fred Ferdinand
Waldron, Michael James
Walker, Sarah Kate
White, Peter Jame
Williams, Alexandra Oksana
Windus, Ashley Christian
Worthington, Dallas James
Wotton, Debra Louise