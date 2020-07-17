IN COURT: The 52 people appearing in Toogoolawah court today

IN COURT: 52 individuals are due to appear in court today.

EACH month, a number of people appear in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on a range of charges.

Here is a full list of everyone due to appear today, Friday, July 17:

Annan, John Stewart, Mr

Bannerman, Beau Aaron

Bishop, Andrew Hamilton, Mr

Bowman, Joshua Andrew

Burnett, Jay Scott

Campbell, Paige Marley Lisa-Maree

Chapman, Cyril Nicholas John

Copeland, Stephen William

Corley, Gavin John

Dalton, Paul Anthony

Giffin, Christopher Joseph

Halcrow, Lucas John, Mr

Hallman, Adam Daniel, Mr

Hammant, Jeffrey John, Mr

Hammant, Pauline Maria

Harris, Rodney William, Mr

Heilbronn, Brian David

Hilditch, Teresa Martina

Ifield, Jennifer Anne, Mrs

Jarrad, Dale James, Mr

Johnson, Jacqueline

Kim, Hyeon

Kleyn, Pierre

Lewis, Callan John Henry

Lewis, Sam Michael

Lupton, Jamie Stewart

Mcculloch, Richard David William, Mr

Morrison, Michelle Meree

Mount, Benjamin Peter

Orcher, Gregory Thomas

Pierson, Michael Allan

Pope, Brenton Luke

Powell, Nathaniel Edmund, Mr

Priddle, Gene Ryan, Mr

Rooks, Blake Leigh Shapland, Mr

Runge, Brett Donald

Saxelby, Reece Andrew

Schneider, Brenton Edward, Mr

Simpson, Sean Phillip

Spencer, Peter John

Stafford, Brett Anthony, Mr

Stewart, Joel Neal

Stewart, Joel Neal, Mr

Towey, Katrina Marie

Trepka, Alanna Nicole, Miss

Turnbull, Christopher Lee, Mr

Wager, James Owen Emerson, Mr

Wallin, Dallas James, Mr

Warwick, Shane David, Mr

Watson, Jake Kyron, Mr

Whelan, Shaan Terance

Williamson, Warren Ethan

Willliams, Dylan Rober, Mr