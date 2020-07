IN COURT: The 50 people appearing in Gatton court today

Each week the Gatton Star publishes a list of those due to appear in court.

EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges. Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, July 27.

Angasyo, Inyi

Boughen, Annette Jayn

Burton, Kelley Lewis

Cheeseman, James David, Mr

Clarke, Michael Colin

Cochrane, Shane John, Mr

Colliver, Christina Patricia

Croad, Sian Thomas

Cunningham, Daniel Gary, Mr

Cusack, Jason Robert

Elliott, Blair John

Erepia, Zeena Augustine

Farrier, Shannea-Caroline, Miss

Gavranich, Jason Peter

Gerefo'Oa, Owen Nekea

Ghost Gully Produce Pty Ltd

Goslan, Zachariah Ezekial, Mr

Halley, Wade Anthony

Hawkins, Mathew Luke

Hicks, Kimberley Eunice, Miss

Ives, Lukas

Johnson, Danial Kial, Mr

Jones-Pincombe, Mitchell Anthony

Kapernick, Brett Thomas

Kennedy, Marcus Fletcher

King, Breeana Jayne

Knox, Rose Mary Vera, Mrs

Konings, Timothy Aart

Lambert, Peter Craig

Mellings, Clayton Henry, Mr

Neuendorf, Shaun Matthew, Mr

Neumann, Christian James Scott

O'Rourke, Bailey Martin, Mr

Parke, Stephen R

Parsons, Darcy James

Pattinson-Gilmour, Zachary Francis

Renata, Shannon Rebecca, Miss

Riera, Alan Bruno

Roberts, Cody John

Roberts, Rebecca Ann, Ms

Robertson, Natasha Leigh

Robertson, Scott David, Mr

Schroen, Mitchell Talyn

Simpson, Sean Hamilton, Mr

Simpson, Shai Ricky

Smith, Kyley Nedyne

Walker, Leigh Ann

Wells, Sarah Rebecca, Mrs

Wick, Tyson Jon

Winter, Yolanda Jane, Miss