Course takes guess work out of daily diabetes diet

HEALTHY CHOICES: Lee Hipkins of Redbank Plains, DAFNE presenter Jane Musial, and Christine Tathem of Wacol discuss carbohydrate counting and adjusting their insulin dosage levels for normal eating.

IPSWICH people with Type 1 diabetes will no longer need to travel to Brisbane to take part in a practical, life-changing education program.

The five-day Dose Adjustment For Normal Eating (DAFNE) course covers carbohydrate counting and adjusting insulin doses, as well as how to manage exercise, illness and hypoglycaemia.

The course is designed to give participants the ability to better manage the chronic condition in the home, improving their diabetes control while providing more freedom in their lifestyles.

Following a successful pilot session in August, the DAFNE course will be held in Ipswich November 5-9, catering for up to eight people.

Course facilitator and acting clinical nurse consultant Margaret Whillier said coping with diabetes could be a struggle for some people as they constantly adapted to the every-day challenges the condition presents.

"People who took part in our pilot session and those who have done the course across Australia say it is life changing - they feel empowered day-to-day and less reliant on health professionals," Mrs Whillier said.

"Some people with Type 1 diabetes already adjust their own insulin doses, however, they may be basing their decisions on their blood glucose levels alone rather than also considering what they eat.

"DAFNE teaches carbohydrate counting skills that take the guesswork out of insulin dose adjustment which lets people build up the confidence to make changes to their doses as needed."

The five-day structured training program was created in Germany in the 1980s and came to Australia in 2005. More than 2000 people have completed the course in Australia.

Mrs Whillier said holding DAFNE courses in Ipswich was about providing care closer to home for those with Type 1 diabetes, involving people in their own care, and helping to reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes.

"West Moreton Health has four staff completing the speciality training to deliver the course locally which means the community is receiving care closer to home - something that is important to support people with chronic conditions," she said.

Phone the Ipswich Diabetes Service on 0439 733 947 for more information.

Increased food control gives sufferers freedom

CHRISTINE Tathem of Wacol took part in the August Ipswich pilot program and has had Type 1 diabetes for five years.

Christine said she wanted to do the course to learn more about improving her blood glucose control and increase her dietary freedom.

"Meal by meal I will be able to adjust my quick-acting insulin to match my carbohydrate intake while also adjusting and managing my background insulin," Christine said.

"There are foods I've avoided like dessert because I just didn't think I could have it but I've learnt I can include a little bit of it, allowing me to eat things that previously I would not have had - it's exciting, especially when going out for dinner," she said.

To assess improvements in health, quality of life and the effectiveness of the program for individuals, each participant provides a range of health data before the course and again 12 months after.

"DAFNE is not for everyone with Type 1 diabetes - there is a list of criteria that can help people decide if the program is right for them, and we suggest you speak with your treating doctor, but for those who do the program they gain the knowledge, tools and confidence to take control of their diabetes, general health and lifestyle," facilitator Margaret Whillier said.