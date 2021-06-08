Couple’s unusual trick credited for $67k Keno win

A Lockyer Valley couple said rubbing basil on their Keno ticket moments before the winning numbers were drawn created the good fortune which led to a $67,000 windfall.

A LOCKYER Valley couple said rubbing basil on their Keno ticket worked wonders, with their numbers coming up moments later for a $67,000 prize.

The Plainland couple said it was the first time they had used the “lucky” herb while playing the popular pub game.

They held a Keno Classic winning entry in draw 517 on Sunday.

The married couple, who wanted to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Plainland Porters Hotel.

“It was a nice surprise,” the man said.

“We’ve got the same set of numbers we play.

“My wife and I were sitting there watching the draw and my wife said, ‘we’ve got seven out of eight numbers – 44 is the number we need’, and then, bang. There it was.

“The win’s all because of my wife.

“As we were going there, she picked some basil out of the garden, rubbed it together and put it in her purse.

“Then when we got the tickets, she rubbed basil on them.

“She hasn’t done basil before but she said basil can be lucky. It was lucky for us last night.

“She did say, ‘you don’t really believe in this, do you?’. I said, ‘not really, sweetie’, but I do now.”

Keno is played at more than 3500 pubs and clubs across Queensland, New South Wales, the ACT and Victoria.

Last year Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 59.9 million wins collectively worth more than $840.6 million.



