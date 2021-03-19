Couple’s lives forever changed by speeding car thief

Neco Dunasemant-Vollmer fled the scene of a serious car accident, which happened when he was trying to get away from police.

BEHIND the wheel of a stolen car and on meth, unlicensed driver Neco Dunasemant-Vollmer fled police, running red lights before crashing into an innocent couple on their motorbike.

Showing a callous disregard for the badly injured Ipswich couple — grandparents aged in their 60s — Dunasemant-Vollmer kept driving the damaged car despite the protests of his female passenger.

The stolen white Toyota Camry was found abandoned with a smashed windscreen and blood stains on the bonnet when police arrested Dunasemant-Vollmer, who told them he wasn’t aware he had hit anyone.

Prosecutor Sarah Dennis this week told Ipswich District Court the Crown did not accept he hadn’t known, given the extent of the damage to the stolen car.

“His conduct at the time shows callous disregard for their welfare,” Ms Dennis said.

Neco Martin Dunasemant-Vollmer, 31, a father of two from Camira, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a stolen car; dangerous operation of motor vehicle when excessively speeding causing grievous bodily harm; two charges of evading police; two charges of driving when unlicensed – repeat offender; and obstructing police.

He also pleaded guilty to unrelated offences of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and stealing fuel.

The crash at Goodna occurred at 8pm on March 25, 2020 at the intersection of Davies St and Bellevue Road. Paramedics including a critical care response unit transported the seriously injured couple to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The court heard from a victim impact statement given by one of the victims, Sharon Harteveld, detailing their life-changing injuries, as well as wishing the offender to change his lifestyle and become a good person.

Ms Dennis said he had a previous dangerous operation conviction after he lost control of his car doing a burnout and collided with a light pole.

At the time of crashing into the couple Dunasemant-Vollmer was subject to a suspended jail sentence for drug offences.

Ms Dennis said he stole the Camry from a business car park two days before the crash.

While driving along Redbank Plains Rd just before 8pm he saw police and fled. Police followed with lights and sirens.

He travelled at excessive speeds, turned off the headlights, went through red lights and veered onto the wrong side of the road to swerve around an ambulance.

Police abandoned the pursuit because of the danger to the public.

Ms Dennis detailed the injuries suffered by the victims, saying Mr Harteveld spent three months in hospital and received ongoing physiotherapy.

Mrs Harteveld was about to undergo full hip replacement surgery as a result of her injuries.

“It has resulted in a complete change to their lifestyle,” Ms Dennis said.

Ms Dennis said a report before the court detailed how Dunasemant-Vollmer used the drug ice before the offences.

The Crown sought a jail term of five years. He has already spent 358 days in jail.

The court heard he was a New Zealand citizen who will go into Immigration detention after serving his jail time. He then faces deportation.

Defence barrister Clare O’Connor said Dunasemant-Vollmer had a tough upbringing, with his parents going to jail.

Ms O’Connor said the defendant had exhibited behavioural problems from a young age.

She said he went into boys homes and foster care, “missing out on a nurturing and supportive childhood”, and developed his own anti-social behaviours with illicit drug use.

“He says he simply has no words for how sorry he is to the people he injured,” Ms O’Connor said.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said he considered a six-year jail term as appropriate with Dunasemant-Vollmer to serve two years of actual time behind bars.

Taking into account the 12-months already spent in jail, he imposed a five-year jail term with the sentence to be suspended on March 25, 2022.

Judge Lynch read more facts onto the public record, saying that the offender told his female passenger: “Cops, I have to go” then drove off at speed.

When she asked him to let her out, he told her to “shut up”, and, “I’ve got to run”.

He said the Camry was driven at speeds of up to 150kmh in a 70 zone.

Judge Lynch said Mr Harteveld, the other victim, spent 23 days in intensive care and 17 days in an orthopaedic ward before being transferred to Ipswich Hospital.

He detailed the serious fractures he suffered, and that he had to have a total hip replacement.

“The victim impact statement sets out the consequences of your behaviour. The pain and suffering caused by you,” Judge Lynch told a solemn faced Dunasemant-Vollmer.

“It is apparent your conduct has been life-changing for them. The lifestyle they enjoyed has been changed for the worse.”