Couple's lives changed forever by driver's impatience

NO TURNING BACK: David Fairbank has been sentenced after admitting to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

NO TURNING BACK: David Fairbank has been sentenced after admitting to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm. Facebook

IMPATIENCE was blamed for a head-on collision that badly injured an elderly couple near Boonah.

David Fairbank was behind the wheel of his Mitsubishi Triton ute, which was seen attempting to overtake a line of vehicles.

His luck ran out when he tried to pass a truck, ploughing into an oncoming Toyota Camry.

The Camry held Carleton and Anna Croft, both aged in their 70s, who had tried in vain to swerve and avoid Fairbank's ute as it approached without warning on the wrong side of the road.

Fairbank also swerved and the impact took place on the shoulder

The driver of a car behind Fairbank's ute told police Fairbank had the space to merge safely in behind the truck instead of continueing in the right lane.

Seated in the dock of the Ipswich District Court, Fairbank was sentenced to serve actual jail time for his dangerous driving.

David Benjamin Joseph Fairbank, 43, from Bahrs Scrub, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said Fairbank's ute collided with the Croft's car on Beaudesert-Boonah Rd at Wyaralong on October 27, 2017.

In evidence before the court, the crash had a life-changing impact to the lives of the retired and previously active couple.

Ms Thompson said the accident occurred at midday, with Fairbank accelerating into the oncoming lane despite an unbroken white line.

"He agrees his impatience caused the accident," she said.

Ms Thompson outlined the severe injuries suffered by the couple, in particular those to Mrs Croft that were life-threatening.

Mr Croft also had to have surgery and a total hip replacement.

"It has had significant impact on them both; physically, and emotionally, and has changed the way they live their lives," she said.

Fairbank wrote a letter of apology to the Crofts.

Ms Thompson said Fairbank had a three-page traffic history, with many speeding offences.

In submission on penalty, defence barrister Dianna Worrell said Fairbank was not speeding, and the accident did not involve alcohol, drugs or fatigue.

Ms Worrell said Fairbank was driving to Stanthorpe to visit his father and at the time did not believe he had enough space to get back in (behind the truck).

"He was familiar with the road. He thought he'd manage it," she said.

"He is not saying it was anyone else's mistake. It was his own.

"He says he wishes he could go back and make a different decision."

She said he was a family man who coached sport, was involved in cricket and rugby league and helped raise money through community involvement.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said the maximum penalty for the offence was 10 years jail.

He said Fairbank had been in a line of traffic that included two large trucks and other cars when he deliberately chose to do an illegal manoeuvre - "you (then) deliberately chose to accelerate when the risk of collision was evident".

"You were obviously impatient," he said.

"You crossed the (unbroken) line into the oncoming lane and passed four vehicles and returned to the correct side of the carriageway. Then you accelerated again.

"The people (then) in the car ahead of you estimated a gap of 20m between their car and the truck and you did not avail yourself of that gap.

"In what was a deliberate decision by you, you accelerated to overtake the truck."

Judge Horneman-Wren said the impact as both vehicles swerved onto the grass verge had changed the lives of the couple.

"Their capacity to enjoy life was removed by your impatience that day," he said.

Judge Horneman-Wren said Fairbank's traffic record included seven speeding offences with four in the past four years, two demerit-point suspensions, two offences of drink driving, and four offences of driving when disqualified.

Fairbank was sentenced to 18 months jail, with the sentence to be suspended for two years after he serves three months inside. His licence was disqualified for two years.