Couple who watched puppy suffer for 'weeks' fined $6K

ANIMAL CRUELTY: A Bundaberg couple pleaded guilty in court to failing to provide appropriate treatment for their puppy, Luna. Brian Cassidy

A DEFENCELESS puppy was left to suffer for weeks, leaving her with an amputated leg and the owners in court.

When an RSPCA inspector visited Rebecca Louise Marks and Damon Scott Wallace in May 2017 after reports of an injured dog, he didn't expect to find a seriously injured puppy.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court last Friday, the couple faced a charge each of failing to provide appropriate treatment for the dog.

Prosecutor Nicole McEldowney told Magistrate Neil Lavaring that "Luna" was brought out for the inspector, who instantly noticed she was suffering from "an obvious serious injury" to her left hind leg.

The leg was swollen and had "several open sores" that appeared to be "infected".

Marks told the inspector they had sought veterinary advice "online" but hadn't actually sought treatment, before he eventually admitted they couldn't afford to, and that the dog received the injury after getting her leg "stuck in the veranda railing".

Luna was seized by the inspector, but Marks told him her partner, Wallace, would want the dog back.

The RSPCA statement of facts read: "Luna's left leg was broken in multiple places, including a complete comminuted displaced fracture of the femur, with fragments, and marked soft tissue swelling.

"She also had healing fractures in the tibia and fibula, indicating injures had occurred at different times. The bones in the tibia and fibula were showing signs of calcification ... indicating they occurred at least some four weeks earlier, and the fracture to the femur occurred about one week earlier."

The femur fracture was likely caused by blunt force trauma "such as being hit by a car".

Luna was transferred to the RSPCA's Wacol Animal Care Campus, where she had the leg amputated.

Wallace later admitted to an inspector he knew Luna was injured and that he "believed the injury was caused by her falling down the stairs".

He couldn't provide any reasonable excuse for failing to provide veterinary treatment.

Wallace and Marks were fined $3000 each, with 50 per cent going to the RSPCA.

They were each ordered to pay $750 legal costs, $100 for the cost of summons and $700 in vet and boarding costs.

Both are prohibited from possessing an animal for two years.