Couple busted in mile-high loo tryst

Cabin crew, pictured, banged on the door of a plane’s toilet where two strangers were hooking up on a Virgin Atlantic flight. Picture: The Sun

A PAIR of strangers caught joining the mile-high club on a packed Virgin Atlantic jet were interrupted by a flight attendant.

Crew opened the toilet door and found the man standing with his trousers down and the woman sitting on the seat, The Sun reported.

Stunned passengers had watched as the woman began chatting up her fellow flyer moments after they boarded the Boeing 747 at London Gatwick.

After sharing a kiss they darted into the economy cabin loo for a saucy tryst halfway through Tuesday's 11-hour flight to Cancun.

Soon three flight attendants were banging on the door, demanding they come out.

As the man sheepishly emerged and returned to his seat, one of the cabin crew asked: "Would you jeopardise your holiday for a b**w job?"

A passenger who was sitting nearby told The Sun: "She [the woman] turned up on the plane totally sloshed at 12.30pm.

"She was very friendly and approached me and my pal for a chat.

"The woman then struck up a bond with a guy who was travelling on his own and sat across the aisle from her. They were kissing.

"They were both in their late 20s, but were total strangers before getting on the plane.

"Minutes later she disappeared into the toilet - and he followed her in.

"It was so obvious. Everyone knew what was happening because she had been so loud and rowdy."

Footage shows the man emerging from the toilet first and trying to argue that the woman had been taken ill.

But a flight attendant says in disbelief: "You're not even travelling together. Why were you in there?"

Passengers clapped and jeered as crew escorted the pair back to separate seats.

One holiday-maker, laughing hysterically, could be heard saying: "She is an absolute weapon bruv. There she is. Wahey!"

Minutes later the woman, said to be from Chelmsford, Essex, was involved in a punch-up with a female pal and was accused of throwing drinks around the cabin.

Her blond friend struck her and shrieked: "Don't you f***ing ever … Do you understand me?"

The pilot radioed ahead for cops to meet the flight when it landed in Mexico. Officers boarded and marched the mile-high club woman off with her bags.

Virgin Atlantic said: "Flight VS93 from Gatwick to Cancun on March 13 was met by the authorities on arrival due to disruptive behaviour on board.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we won't tolerate any behaviour that compromises this."

It comes as a man was fined for letting a woman perform a sex act on him on a train to Wollongong.

