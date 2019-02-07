Heroes save trapped dog from floodwaters

Michael Dorman and Mariam Fornah helped rescue King from a shed during the Townsville floods. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A DARING rescue mission saw five good Samaritans trek through chest-high water to save a dog from floodwaters.

"King" was stranded in Railway Estate with his owners on holidays and those looking after him cut off to the neighbourhood by floodwaters.

An SOS call was put out through social media prompting mass attention and encouraging some people to risk their own lives for the loveable pup.

"I just said if it was one of my two pets I would want someone to go and save them," Mariam Fornah said.

"So my husband Michael and I went out into the chest deep water.

"The dog was two streets over from our house and along the walk a woman told us she had seen a crocodile in the water earlier."

KIng being transported on a canoe through floodwater.

Mariam and Michael weren't the only people prompted to rescue King with three others arriving at a flooded property to find him in a shed, high and dry after climbing a pile of boxes.

Eventually the frightened dog was coaxed down and placed in a canoe that one of the responders had brought with them.

King was brought home by Michael Dorman and Mariam Fornah.

"We brought him back home and it took him a while to step inside the house and he was very shaken but eventually came around and is happy now," Mariam said.

"The owners are very thankful but we said what we did was just human nature.

"Everybody should be helping each other."