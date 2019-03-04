Menu
Travel bloggers Raquel and Miguel have been criticised online for this photo. Picture: @explorerssaurus_
Travel

‘Insanely stupid’ travel photo slammed

by Becky Pemberton
4th Mar 2019 7:59 AM

A GLAMOROUS travel blogging couple have been slammed for dangling precariously out of a moving train in Sri Lanka for an Instagram photo.

Influencers Raquel and Miguel, from Portugal, posted the daring shot to their 200,000 followers on the social media site - and fans are calling the act "irresponsible".

The bloggers took the controversial shot while on a train travelling through the small town of Ella, The Sun reported.

Boyfriend Miguel can be seen kissing the forehead of Raquel as she leans her entire body out of the train and holds on by clutching the carriage's rails.

In another shot, Raquel is captured securing herself with just one hand, with the other one holding onto Miguel as he takes the shot.

We are all on a long journey, with problems to solve, lessons to learn, but most of all, experiences to enjoy 🙌🚂 For where are you now 🏠 and where you will go ✈️, for “I’ve always known” 🙋‍♂ and “I told you so” 🙄, for “nothing is happening” 🤷‍♀ and “all has gone wrong” 😭 just go out there 🍃 and don’t wait too long ⌛... No matter what happens, make sure you always enjoy this wonderful ride called life ♥️ When was the last time you went on a trip and wher did you go? ✄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄ #travellingourplanet #wondeful_places #bestvacations #living_destinations #travelcouple #togetherforever #coupleshoot #srilanka #srilankatrip #wanderlove

The couple claimed the train was "moving super slow" and said they "respect everyone's opinions, but it's not risky".

Despite their claims, the photo was taken while they were travelling on a bridge, and one slip could have resulted in Raquel falling down a huge ravine.

Numerous fans have commented on the photo, which has racked up close to 43,000 likes.

One said: "You'd risk your life just for a picture? Just so you can upload it on social media? Or do you do this because this give you 'the rush'? How is this sensible?"

 

Another added: "Insanely stupid stunt. You two will end up dead if you keep this clout chasing up."

One slammed: "This will inspire more emulators to do this. Dangerous. Irresponsible and all in the name of vanity."

Some people even criticised Miguel for putting his girlfriend in danger and not being the one outside the train.

 

However, Raquel said on Instagram: "The guy didn't put me in danger, I'm pretty independent, and I do what I feel comfortable with."

The bloggers later added: "The train was almost not moving."

A sobering study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care last year found 259 people worldwide had died while taking selfies since 2011.

The most common ways people die while taking selfies are drowning, being hit by traffic or falling.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

