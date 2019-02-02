Couple seek tradies, bank deal after $170K loss to builder

INSURANCE claims have been lodged and liquidators are wading through the financials of Ipswich's collapsed G.J. Gardner Homes franchise.

Several contracts between property owners and the North Ipswich branch of G.J. Gardner have been terminated after the builder was put into liquidation earlier this month.

Peggy Hockey's dream hilltop home at Mt Alford is without internal fittings.

As revealed by the QT this week, Ms Hockey pre-paid $121,000 for bathroom and kitchen fit-outs as well as $50,000 in upgrades.

The money was paid to G.J. Gardner Homes's franchisee Pieter Burghout just weeks before he went bust.

Mrs Hockey's solicitor has terminated the building contract with Mr Burghout, allowing the couple to take the next step to finish construction and recoup lost cash.

"We can now put in a claim to the Queensland Building and Construction Commission," she said.

"There's a high possibility we won't get any money back."

Mrs Hockey said G.J. Gardner Homes Queensland manager Eddie Kimmerly told her money might not ever be returned.

"He did say we may not be covered by the insurance because I gave the money to the builder before the fitout had been completed," she said.

The couple is searching for tradies to finish the home at a lower cost and negotiating with their bank to secure finances.

"No one will come to the party," she said.

"Even if G.J. came to the party and got the kitchen installed for us, that would allow us to move in."